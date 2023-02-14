Tech Digest daily roundup: Is Twitter showing everyone Elon Musk’s tweets?



For many of us, Twitter’s “For You” is full of tweets and replies to tweets from Elon Musk. Not everyone is getting the Elon-first feed, but on Monday afternoon, more than a few people noticed something was different. Several of us here at The Verge are seeing more Musk replies than usual, and I personally counted five at the very top of my feed, with many more sprinkled in between tweets from other users. The same is true for some accounts that don’t even follow Elon Musk. In an apparent acknowledgment, Musk tweeted “Please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh .… ‘algorithm’.” The Verge Chart-topping DJ David Guetta has said “the future of music is in AI” after he used the technology to add a vocal in the style of Eminem to a recent song. The DJ used two artificial intelligence sites to create lyrics and a rap in the style of the US star for a live show. The French producer has said he will not release the track commercially. But he said he thinks musicians will use AI as a tool to create new sounds in the future, because “every new music style comes from a new technology”. BBC



Ford is cutting nearly 4,000 jobs across Europe, including 1,300 in the UK, over the next three years amid plans to reinvent the brand and focus on a smaller range of electric vehicles. The US carmaker said it planned to eliminate 3,800 product development and administration jobs in Europe, citing rising costs and the need to speed up its switch from internal combustion engine to electric vehicles. About 2,300 jobs will be cut in Germany, 1,300 in the UK and 200 in the rest of Europe, the company said, adding that it intends to achieve the reductions through voluntary redundancies. The Guardian

Rumours of Apple intending to launch an iPhone hardware subscription program have been buzzing around for a long time now, but it sounds like a launch could still be a way off. It was reported in September 2022 that Apple intended to get its subscription offering off the ground before the end of the year. That ultimately didn’t happen and now it’s been suggested that Apple is struggling with various issues. Writing for the weekly Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple’s various financial programs “have suffered engineering and technical setbacks that have led to slow progress and missed deadlines.” Pocket Lint