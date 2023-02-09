Tech Digest daily roundup: Google AI chatbot error knocks $100bn off shares



Google is searching for ways to reassure people that it is still out in front in the race for the best artificial intelligence technology. And so far, the internet giant seems to be coming up with the wrong answer. An advert designed to show off its new AI bot, showed it answering a query incorrectly. Shares in parent company Alphabet sank more than 7% on Wednesday, knocking $100bn (£82bn) off the firm’s market value. In the promotion for the bot, known as Bard, the bot was asked about discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope. It offered the response that the telescope was the first to take pictures of a planet outside the earth’s solar system, when in fact that milestone was claimed by the European Very Large Telescope in 2004. BBC

Twitter has announced that subscribers to its premium Blue service can now post longer tweets – but the news has been overshadowed by technical glitches. Customers who pay £8 a month can now benefit from a 4,000-character limit – substantially more than the standard 280 characters for those with free accounts. But some users were unable to tweet at all on Wednesday, with thousands encountering a message that said they were over the daily limit for posting. This is the latest bug that the social network has suffered since Elon Musk’s takeover late last year. Sky News

Built on the back of what is a globally recognised brand, Hogwarts Legacy’s popularity has never been in doubt — but we didn’t think it would be breaking records quite so soon. Livestreaming platform Twitch, which hosts thousands upon thousands of gaming streams every day, has seen the open world title absolutely explode over the last 48 hours or so. Hogwarts Legacy streams have been so popular that it’s actually broken the record for concurrent viewers on a single-player game. It topped out at an audience of over 1.3 million, jumping ahead of the previous record holder, Cyberpunk 2077 (which managed 1.14 million viewers back when it launched in 2020). PushSquare