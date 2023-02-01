Tech Digest daily roundup: ChatGPT creator develops AI detection tool

Share



A new tool has been launched to detect AI-generated text – in what could be a huge setback for students looking to cut corners. In a boost for teachers and employers, the start-up that created ChatGPT – OpenAI – now offers a way of determining content produced using artificial intelligence. Announcing the news in a blog post, the platform said the AI Text Classifier will categorise text on a five-step scale – ranging from likely to very unlikely. OpenAI said the tool is a “fine-tuned GPT model that predicts how likely it is that a piece of text was generated by AI from a variety of sources”. Sky News

The government is announcing measures to “robustly” regulate the cryptocurrency industry. It says the proposals, being published on Wednesday, will give consumers confidence while allowing the sector to “thrive”. Critics say ministers should take a cautious approach, given the industry’s prolonged global slump. The crisis has seen companies collapse, crypto values tumble and customers lose huge sums of money. Ministers say the measures will “mitigate the most significant risks” of crypto technologies, while “harnessing their advantages”. BBC



The boss of Spotify has admitted he got a “little carried away” as a spending binge on new podcasts and expensive hosts drove the streaming service to a deeper loss at the end of last year. Daniel Ek said his response to whether he regretted the investment drive was “no and yes”, insisting: “I still believe it was the right call to invest and I would do it again.”

But he added: “In hindsight I probably got a little carried away and over-invested relative to the uncertainty we saw in the market.” The comments came as the Swedish company posted an operating loss of €231m (£187m) in the fourth quarter. Telegraph

The “world’s first” full-sized driverless bus service is launching in Edinburgh this spring. The automated bus service will run along a 14-mile route from Fife to Edinburgh, as part of a £10.4 million combined UK Government and industry funded project. Stagecoach will run the service, which will cover a 14-mile route in mixed traffic at up to 50mph across the Forth Road Bridge from Ferrytoll Park & Ride in Fife to Edinburgh Park Transport Interchange. It will operate a frequent timetable with the capacity for around 10,000 journeys per week, Stagecoach says. Edinburgh News

Your Gmail account will soon look a little bit different as the company finally rolls out its long-expected makeover to all users. In a bid to offer users a more complete Google Workspace experience, the updated Gmail will now provide not just email services, but video conferencing and chat options, all in a single location. Users won’t have to do anything to activate the new-look Gmail, which will be updated by default over the next few days to users across the world. In a Google Workspace update post, the company confirmed that the new look will become the standard experience for Gmail. Tech Radar

Some of the original team behind Goldeneye 007 have hit out at the recent re-releases for Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The iconic shooter was finally made available last week on Nintendo Switch via its Nintendo 64 online library while Xbox players could access Goldeneye 007 via the Xbox Game Pass. However, several members of the original team have taken to social media to criticise the launch. “Sad to think Goldeneye for Switch and Xbox was outsourced to 2 different devs,” said composer Graeme Norgate, referring to the fact the Xbox version of the shooter was handled by Code Mystics while Nintendo did its own in-house. “You could have got the old team back together for one more gig guys,” he continued. NME

