Polestar and Luminar expand LiDAR collaboration

Share



Polestar and Luminar are expanding their collaboration and integration of long-range LiDAR technology in future Polestar vehicles. The utilisation of LiDAR technology continues to gain momentum as the global focus on next-generation safety and autonomy increases.

The expanded partnership provides a foundation to collaborate on the industrial design and integration of Luminar’s 3D laser scanning technology which will be featured on Polestar’s future vehicles, now also including Polestar 5 – the electric 4-door GT expected to launch in 2024 based on the Polestar Precept concept car.

The two companies have an existing partnership via Volvo Cars for Luminar to supply the LiDAR technology for Polestar 3, Polestar’s first SUV which was launched and went on sale in initial launch markets in October 2022.

Coinciding with the announcement, sales of Polestar 3 including LiDAR from Luminar have been brought forward, enabling customers to place orders now, with deliveries expected in 2024.

“Luminar is at the forefront of long-range LiDAR technology and this closer collaboration will allow for greater innovation in our cars to come. We look forward to combining our R&D and product design expertise to deliver truly stunning LiDAR integration and capabilities for the Polestar brand,” comments Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.

“As we successfully execute together, Polestar’s conviction in Luminar and the value of our technology has continued to accelerate. With this new expanded partnership and our shared pioneering spirit, we will push the boundaries of automotive technology and design into new territories for the next generation,” adds Austin Russell, Founder and CEO of Luminar.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

