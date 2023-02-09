Nissan’s modified Ariya e-4ORCE takes on the ultimate electric expedition

Share





Nissan’s modified Ariya e-4ORCE is preparing to embark on the world-first electric expedition from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole.

Arctic Trucks, a specialist in polar expedition vehicles, has collaborated with Nissan design and engineering teams to prepare the expedition Ariya for conditions that will include ice fields, deep snow, mountain climbs and desert dunes.

Modified with a custom rugged exterior fit, the expedition Ariya is complete with raised suspension and flared wheel arches to accommodate large tyres and additional body kit. In preparation for protection against some of the world’s most extreme conditions, the Ariya will be embarking on its toughest test to date and breaking new ground.

Staying true to the Ariya’s already formidable form, modifications to the car have been intentionally minimal. The expedition car has kept its original battery-electric powertrain and features the dual-motor setup with Nissan’s innovative and unique all-wheel drive system, e-4ORCE developed exclusively for electric and electrified powertrains.

“With the Ariya, our global team poured their hearts and souls into the car and made this very special product. We designed this car with a vision that it would be fulfilling its role in many environments,” says Matthew Weaver, Vice President, Nissan Design Europe.

The most noticeable changes are the increased suspension and massive 39-inch off-road tyres, fitted to ensure the expedition Ariya can tackle the most grueling conditions and terrains. Alongside a stunning exterior design and a welcoming lounge-like interior, the vehicle has been fitted with a built-in espresso machine to keep British adventurer, Chris and his wife Julie in the necessary comfort on their journey to reach the South Pole.

For more details on the Pole to Pole expedition, including the latest updates as the team prepares for their epic adventure, head over to our dedicated page, here.

