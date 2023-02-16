Mini announces £52,500 Convertible EV

Share

First-ever all-electric MINI Convertible

Fixed specification with choice of Enigmatic Black or White Silver exterior paint colours

Limited to 999 units for Europe, with 150 units for UK market

Available from April 2023, priced at £52,500 OTR

Following positive feedback on the one-off presented in summer 2022, MINI is going ahead with a small series of all-electric MINI Convertibles.

The MINI Electric Convertible is offered with a fixed specification and two exterior paint choices for customers: Enigmatic Black or White Silver. Door handles, side scuttles and the surrounds of the front and rear lights are finished in Resolute Bronze, and the MINI logo and model lettering feature in Piano Black.

The MINI Electric Convertible also showcases edition-specific 17” Electric Power Spoke 2-tone alloy wheels, made from 100 per cent secondary aluminium. The combination of green electricity during production and the use of the secondary raw material, significantly reduces CO 2 emissions compared to conventional manufacturing processes, claims MINI.

For the interior, sports seats in Leather Lounge design offer seat heating and adjustable thigh support, while the multifunctional sports steering wheel – finished in Nappa leather – is also heated and features the MINI Electric logo. Interior surfaces are finished in Piano Black, while ambient lighting and signature MINI Electric yellow colour accents, such as the start-stop toggle switch, complete the interior design.

Premium interior materials are complemented by eDrive services, providing the driver with current energy consumption, range, and tips for economical driving, all displayed on the MINI Head-Up Display. On longer journeys, the Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, and MINI Driving Assistant enhance comfort, claims MINI.

The MINI Electric Convertible is powered by a 135kW/ 184hp electric motor, delivering 0-62mph in just 8.2 seconds. Offering a WLTP range of 124 miles, the dimensions, including boot space, remain unchanged and provides 160 litres.

The MINI Electric Convertible will be produced in a limited run of 999 units alongside the conventional MINI Convertible in the Netherlands. With just 150 models destined for the UK, the vehicle will be available from April 2023 and priced at £52,500 OTR.

“Three years ago, we launched the MINI Electric, and today one in five MINI models sold in Europe is an all-electric MINI. This success has spurred us to implement the small series of the MINI Electric Convertible within only a few months. I’m delighted that we can offer 999 MINI customers an extraordinary and exclusive open-air go-kart feeling,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand.

