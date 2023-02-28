Kia enables over-the-air software updates across full line-up

Share



Owners of the latest Kia models can now benefit from the latest infotainment features more quickly and easily, thanks to new over-the-air (OTA) functionality.

Available for all Kia models equipped with Kia Connect from MY22 onwards, OTA capability ensures the customer’s satellite navigation unit can receive map and related software updates wirelessly.

This means that customers no longer need to download updates manually from the official Kia Navigation Updates portal, or visit a Kia dealership to have technicians install updates on their behalf.

OTA update technology provides the latest UK and European maps, interface improvements and bug fixes. Kia’s first OTA update campaign – due to finish at the end of February – offers a range of specific enhancements, including a rollout of the EV6’s ‘Eco’ menu to all other Kia electric models, improved voice recognition, and improved 3D map visualisation.

Owners of MY22 or 23 Kia vehicles with Kia Connect can enable their vehicles for OTA updates retrospectively by installing the latest software version from the Kia Navigation Updates website (https://update.kia.com/EU/E1).

Once OTA updates are activated, owners will be notified when an update becomes available via a pop-up notification on the in-car infotainment system, asking them to authorise the download and installation. Once the process is over, they will be offered to scan a QR code to find out about the changes.

OTA updates deliver additional comfort for customers and will also save them time, claims Kia, as the navigation and infotainment systems are automatically kept up to date with no action required. This is just one example of how Kia is using connected technology to provide a simple and intuitive user experience, the car manufacturer claims.

