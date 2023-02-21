Tech Digest daily roundup: Google axes more key features from Fitbit



Fitbit has announced that its community features Adventures, Challenges, and open groups are being discontinued from March 27, as part of a ‘streamlining’ effort to integrate the Fitbit app with Google. Owners of any of the best Fitbit watches or fitness trackers will no longer be able to take part in group challenges with other users. Step count, distance and time challenges such as the ‘Workweek Hustle’ are some of the most common, although anyone could join an open group based around a common interest, such as rock-climbing or yoga. Tech Radar

Twitter is removing text-message two-factor authentication (2FA) for non-subscribers. By double-checking the identity of the person logging in, 2FA lets users to add an extra layer of security to their online accounts, beyond passwords. Common methods include texting users a code or using an authenticator app. But on Saturday, the Twitter Support account tweeted only Twitter Blue subscribers would be able to use text-message authentication from 20 March. BBC

According to our testing, Microsoft has made several changes to Bing AI, and it’s very dumbed down after recent server-side updates. These changes were made after journalists and users could access secret modes, personal assistants and the emotional side of Bing Chat. In some cases, Bing also shared internal information, such as its codename and how it has access to Microsoft’s data. In a blog post, Microsoft confirmed it made a notable change to Bing “based on feedback from you all”. What changes were made was unclear, but we finally see the impact. Windows Latest

Until last week, Apple’s Reality Pro mixed-reality headset was expected at a spring event. Yet that news was spoiled when Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that the device had been pushed back to June, and he has now shared exactly why that is — along with another surprising revelation. Why June, you ask? Well, that’s when Apple hosts its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), a massive showcase event where developers can learn about the latest Apple software releases and get hands-on in a weeklong series of demonstrations and seminars. Digital Trends



Late last year, Microsoft announced that it was “committed” to bringing Call of Duty (CoD) to Nintendo for 10 years if its Activision Blizzard acquisition was approved. Now, president Brad Smith has tweeted that the “binding” 10-year contract has been signed, and confirmed that Nintendo would get the same access to CoD as Xbox. “Microsoft and Nintendo have now negotiated and signed a binding 10-year legal agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo players — the same days as Xbox, with full feature and content parity,” Microsoft wrote in a statement. Engadget

Not every prospective EV buyer is a fan of Volkswagen’s new design language, which has recently been established with all-electric SUVs such as the VW ID.4. Fortunately, new rumors are now suggesting that the upcoming electric Volkswagen Tiguan might sport a more conventional design that could please the traditionalists among VW fans. According to a report by InsideEVs, which also includes a beautiful unofficial render image of the electric VW Tiguan, the all-electric compact SUV will look fairly similar to the current model with an internal combustion engine. NotebookCheck