Future Technological iGaming Trends

Slots are one of the most popular games around the world, both in land-based and online casinos. There are many variations to choose from, whether it’s the number of reels in a game or its theme, there’s something for everyone.

Slot game developers are continuing to outdo themselves when it comes to designs, graphics, and sounds. Technology undoubtedly plays a massive part in this, so where will online slots be in 2023? Read on to find out.

Smartwatch Slot Trends 2023

The first trend to look out for is smartwatch slots. After the mobile phone, it seems like a natural progression for the popular portable device.

The fact that a smartwatch is attached to a wrist, means that playing online slots has never been more convenient. Whenever a player has free time, all they have to do is pull up a slot game on their phone and play. For instance, Wolf Gold is a game that is compatible to play on a smartphone. Players join the hunt to leave the wolf’s den with one of three jackpots.

With 5 reels and 25 paylines, there are 2,500 multiplier wins, along with a Megaway Jackpot, and that’s just for starters. It’s a fixed payline, running from left to right. There are also 11 symbols with different payout values and free spin opportunities. All it takes to start and stop the game is hitting the space bar or enter key.

The next trends involve extended reality, which covers augmented and virtual reality, along with the two combined, which is known as mixed reality. Virtual reality slots are already providing players with immersive experiences when it comes to playing online slots.

While augmented reality tends to provide a more traditional slot experience, it provides an extra layer of player interaction via images that appear in the player’s environment.

Slot Tech in 2023

Online slots are undoubtedly becoming more immersive and sophisticated. As technology enables this to continue, developers are becoming more innovative. One aspect of tech in ‘23 to look out for on the slots is motion control, which is used in slot design. Players are able to interact with a slot game using their bodies in addition to pressing buttons, which can make playing the slots both more enjoyable and interactive.

Another piece of tech to look out for on online slots is 3D graphics. Perhaps not surprising as both virtual and augmented reality are already featured in slot games, which we touched on in the last section, 3D graphics are becoming more commonplace in slot design. This is because these graphics add to the realistic images and gameplay that developers are striving to achieve in online slot game design.

Online slot games are going through an exciting time. From themes to design, there’s so much to look forward to. With smartphones making more of a presence in online casinos, especially smartphone slots, it’s never been easier for someone to play the slots whenever it’s convenient for them. A lot can happen in a year, so let’s see where we are with online slots at the end of this one.

