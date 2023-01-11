Why Many People Are Switching to VoIP Calls? 

Share

The telecommunications industry is constantly evolving. With the upsurge in affordable internet connections, many people are moving away from landlines and pre-paid voice calls to VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol). This technology allows businesses and individuals to receive and place calls over the internet using apps like Skype, Messenger, WhatsApp, Google Voice, and more. In this article, we’ll discuss 5 major reasons to consider ditching traditional voice calls in favour of VoIP. Let’s get right to it!

Easy to Install and Maintain

One of the main upsides of VoIP is its simplicity. As you may already know, VoIP uses the internet to make calls instead of cell phone signal boosters and landlines. This means you only need to install a VoIP app on your internet-connected device to make voice calls. In addition, your VoIP provider will gladly help you get started with this technology. But who needs to contact support when everything is readily available on Google, YouTube, and other platforms?

Cost Effective

Almost everyone is looking to cut costs as part of the expansive New Year’s resolutions. One excellent way to do that is to use VoIP in daily communications. According to reports, an average landline system costs $50 per line monthly. And note that this rate only applies to domestic calls. Contrastingly, VoIP plans rarely exceed $20 per line.

Still on cost-effectiveness, VoIP calls allow you to make international calls without incurring additional charges. Simply find a contact in the app and make the call hassle-free as long as both of you are connected to the internet. And yes, you can use an eSIM in more than 160 countries, allowing you to switch between internet networks at zero costs. You also get to enjoy unlimited data access without cap!

Remote Calling

Cost-effectiveness aside, accessibility is another great benefit of VoIP for individuals and businesses. These days, you can make cloud-based voice calls almost anywhere. And when you cannot reach your contact, you can redirect the calls elsewhere or receive email voicemails. In short, VoIP apps allow you to carry your business or individual calls anywhere with you.

That’s not all. A VoIP number or virtual number is entirely portable, unlike landlines. This means users can make calls via the same number anywhere and anytime. For those who travel a lot, VoIP should be a welcome addition. And better still, you’ll retain the same contact even after changing your business address.

Make Conference Calls

The Covid-19 pandemic meant businesses had to think outside the box regarding communications. The period saw most organizations ditch physical meetings in favour of virtual meetings on apps like Skype, Zoom, Google Meet, and more. Employees could meet in a virtual room remotely from home, eliminating physical contact and time-wasting.

Here is how VoIP works; all calls converge on a single network instead of separate phone lines. This allows people to make conference calls without paying over the top. But note that you can still make conference calls with traditional phone systems. However, this can attract additional charges that could be expensive in the long term.

Flexible Multitasking

VoIP phone systems have flexible and versatile features that allow users to multitask on their computers, smartphones, and tablets. In return, you’ll be more productive by eliminating time-wasting. Consider this; you can be on a call with a client when another client calls. To avoid losing the waiting client, you can strategize your approach by sending them a message directly from the VoIP app.

Additionally, you can record your VoIP calls and forward voicemails directly to email. But this isn’t to say that you cannot do that with traditional voice calls on your smartphone or tablet. Instead, the VoIP apps have integrated features that make multitasking a breeze. You can forward a voicemail to three contacts with a single screen tap.

Be Wary of the Downsides

The advantages of using VoIP telephony are undoubtedly many. But this technology also has a few downsides. For starters, the VoIP service can only be as strong as the internet network. If your internet bandwidth is low, the VoIP service will definitely suffer. But the good news is that VoIP doesn’t use much bandwidth. In most cases, 100 Kbps should be good to go.

Also, latencies and jitters can cause issues with internet communication. When making a voice call online, the data are broken down into voice packets, which are re-assembled at their destination. This can cause delays in data transmission. But still, ensure that you have a strong internet connection.

Summary

All in all, it’s time to move your business from traditional copper-wire landlines to VoIP systems. Besides voice calls, some VoIP systems can send voicemails, emails, faxes, and hold web conferences. The advantages are many!

