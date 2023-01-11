The Growth of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare 2023

Share

In this article, we will try to analyze how AI-based solutions are used in medical institutions, what awaits us in 2023, and how these innovations affect the quality of diagnosis and treatment.

In 2022, artificial intelligence-based systems that are used in the medical field around the world were analyzed. At the same time, analysts concluded that the volume of this market will show steady growth and will increase by about three times. Especially successfully, artificial intelligence is being introduced into the field of radiology and pathology. Also, the demand for AI in healthcare is increasing due to the increase in demand for cloud technologies and advances in intelligent image recognition.



AI in Surgery

Artificial intelligence in the field of surgery has been used for a long time. For example, some robots participate in operations and care for postoperative patients. This market is also expected to grow.

This does not mean that robots will completely replace surgeons. The bottom line is that these machines help doctors to do their job even better and more accurately, which is very useful in microsurgical procedures, for example. One study in orthopedics showed that patients who underwent AI-assisted surgery had five times fewer complications than those who were operated on by a single surgeon.

Such mechanisms will also be useful in gynecology, neurology, and dentistry. One of the functions is to prevent hand tremors that people have. It also reduces the risk of accidental jerky movements.

AI in Diagnostics

The AI can view about 10,000 medical records per hour, which saves a lot of time for the medical staff. Most of the data on digital media in medicine is images, so a person would need help in processing this data. Neural networks with photo recognition are useful in radiology, and computed tomography, commonly referred to as a CT scan, when artificial intelligence can analyze many images and learn the dynamics. Also, AI can notice even the smallest deviations or tumors that a person cannot see. In addition to accuracy, such mechanisms save doctors’ time. Therefore, AI in diagnostics is in great demand and will be further developed.

Artificial intelligence can rank patients according to the severity of their current illness and identify those who need emergency care.

It is also planned to use AI to meet patients who arrive at the hospital. For example, robotic equipment can indicate the direction of movement and explain how to prepare for the necessary procedures.

AI Health Apps

Artificial intelligence can be used not only in hospitals. AI can make people healthier. For example, many applications are being created and will continue to be created that anyone can use to control their health. These are applications for monitoring sleep, applications with access to psychologists, applications that can control the dynamics of chronic diseases, women’s applications for menstruation, and monitoring the progress of a pregnancy. Applications can remind you to take medicine, go to bed on time, and analyze sleep, blood pressure, general body condition, and blood-oxygen saturation.

The combination of artificial intelligence and IoMT will make connected health monitoring devices smarter over time. This will help doctors diagnose diseases better.

Applications are also being developed that can recognize life-threatening signals and call an ambulance on their own. They can store entire medical history, contact details of relatives, and recommendations for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Virtual Nurse Assistants

These technologies are still developing and will grow rapidly in 2023. Such technologies can save money because nurses will spend much less time on each patient. Already in 2022, many hospitals are using software that allows nurses to store the necessary information about the patient, and receive advice, tips, and other information.

AI is also taught psychological tricks. For example, by analyzing a patient’s condition, speech and behavior, the program can help medical staff build relationships with the patient—determine when the patient is most receptive to receiving information about a person’s condition, remind them to take medication, explain the need for certain procedures and manipulations, and be able to respond to questions.

Many patients also prefer to have their treatment recommendations explained to them at the time of their discharge from the hospital by a virtual nurse rather than a person. The virtual sister can advise people on their symptoms. Now a person does not have to look for the symptoms on the Internet. They can use AI to make an appointment with a doctor if necessary. Moreover, this technology will be available around the clock.

Healthcare organizations should appropriately integrate AI technologies into processes in 2023 and beyond. In this manner, issues like latency when interpreting radiological scans in the ER can be prevented. AI can also tackle racial inequalities in healthcare. Technologies that are not convenient for the doctor will not be used (for example, if you need to switch between screens a lot, or go to another application)—therefore AI is the best choice.

