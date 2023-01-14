Tech Digest daily roundup: Woman to pay damages for ‘time theft’

Share



A woman in Canada has been ordered by a civil tribunal to pay damages to her former employer for “time theft” after she was caught claiming for unworked hours by tracking software. Karlee Besse, who was a home-based company accountant in British Columbia, initially argued she had been wrongfully sacked and sought $5,000 (£3,056) compensation for unpaid wages and severance. But Reach CPA said it had fired her because she had “engaged in time theft” and counterclaimed for the wages paid for the misrepresented hours as well as the outstanding amount on an advance made to Ms Besse when she began working. Sky News

Lecturers at UK universities have been urged to review the way in which their courses are assessed amid concerns that students are already using a potent new AI tool capable of producing high-quality essays with minimal human input. ChatGPT, the latest chatbot from OpenAI, founded in 2015 by Elon Musk, Sam Altman and others, has only been publicly available for a matter of weeks, but has already triggered concerns about the potential for hard-to-detect plagiarism and questions about the validity of the essay as a future form of assessment. Guardian

As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Hypebeast

We certainly haven’t been short of Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks in recent weeks, and now high-resolution images of the phone series – which look to be Samsung’s own official renders of the handsets – have made their way online. These pictures come via well-known tipster Evan Blass (via SamMobile), and mean that we’ve got a very good idea of what to expect when these devices are finally unveiled and shown off to the world properly. The grand unveiling is going to be on February 1. Tech Radar

A federal judge on Friday rejected Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s bid to move or delay a trial over a misleading tweet about a potential buyout of the electric automaker, setting the stage for the mercurial billionaire to be thrust into a legal drama amid the turmoil of his Twitter takeover…Musk’s attorneys last week asked Chen to transfer the trial to a federal court in Texas, where Tesla moves its headquarters in 2021, arguing that negative coverage of Musk since his $44 billion purchase of Twitter in October had poisoned the jury pool in the San Francisco Bay Area. AP News

Spotify has revealed when it will run the next edition of its Stream On event. The presentation, which is largely aimed at creators, will take place on March 8th at 1PM ET. The company started running Stream On events in 2021 to showcase product updates, tools for creatives and exclusive podcasts. You can expect more of the same this time around, with Spotify pledging to show how it’s “unlocking new possibilities for more creators than ever before.” It will reveal tools and initiatives designed to help creators be seen by new audiences, build a community and achieve success across music, podcasts, audiobooks and other audio formats. Engadget

