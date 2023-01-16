Tech Digest daily roundup: Will Microsoft really invest $10 billion in OpenAI

Share



When ChatGPT—the ingenious, garrulous, and occasionally unhinged chatbot from OpenAI—was asked this week how much the company behind it is worth, its responses included: “It is likely that its worth is in the hundreds of millions of dollars, if not more.” Microsoft, which is rumored to be weighing a $10 billion investment in OpenAI on top of an earlier $1 billion commitment, is betting that the company is worth a lot more—despite the fact neither ChatGPT nor other AI models made by OpenAI are yet raking in huge amounts of cash. Ars Technica

ITVX, the new streaming service from ITV that replaced ITV Hub, is now available on two additional TV platforms: BT TV and TalkTalk, though only on specific boxes – and with some limitations. With these additions, ITVX is now available on a very wide range of devices, from Freeview boxes to streaming sticks, Smart TVs and smartphones, as well as on some of the pay-TV set-top boxes. However, ITVX is still notably missing from a few major devices – such as the Manhattan T3-R Freeview Box (which should be getting it soon) and Sky Q. Cordbusters

Ford is poised to cut its dependence on Volkswagen technology for its next generation of electric cars in Europe, unravelling a core part of the alliance formed between the rival carmakers two years ago. The US brand is preparing to launch two vehicles this year and in 2024 that use VW’s electric “MEB” system, which includes assembling VW-sourced batteries at Ford’s plant in Cologne, Germany. But from the middle of the decade Ford expects to launch vehicles that use its own in-house system, which is being engineered by Ford in the US, said Martin Sander, the head of electric vehicles in Europe. FT.com

Goldman Sachs has lost $3.03 billion in nearly three years on its group of businesses, called Platform Solutions, that houses Apple Card. Bloomberg reports that the credit card made up a significant portion of those losses. In a regulatory filing disclosed Friday, Goldman Sachs revealed that from the start of 2020 through the end of September 2022, Platform Solutions’ pretax losses amounted to $3.03 billion. PC