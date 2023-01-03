Tech Digest daily roundup: Tesla delivered record number of EVs in 2022

Share



Electric car maker Tesla says it delivered a record 1.3m vehicles last year, 40% more than in 2021. It comes after the company delivered more than 405,000 vehicles in the last three months of 2022. However, that figure missed Wall Street forecasts of around 430,000 deliveries for the period. This year the motor industry is expected to face slowing demand as potential customers worry about rising interest rates and recession concerns. In a statement to investors, Tesla said it had to deal with “significant Covid and supply chain related challenges throughout the year”. BBC

Citymapper’s losses have widened to £7.4m as the travel app struggles to turn its popularity into revenue growth. The London travel start-up, which developed a mapping and transport app used by millions, reported revenues of £5.1m in the year ending in December 2021, down from £5.4m the previous year. The company went further into the red during the year as losses increased to £7.4m, up from £6.4m. Founded more than a decade ago, Citymapper has never made a profit and now makes money through referrals for taxis, e-bikes and scooters that users can pick and pay for through its app. Telegraph

Samsung is launching all Galaxy S23 smartphones with at least 256 GB storage, according to the latest rumor claims. According to Ahmed Qwaider on Twitter, the 128 GB option is gone, meaning there won’t be an 8 GB RAM version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra – only 12 GB. The leakster posted only one storage option for the S23 and S23+ but three versions of the Ulta, raising a question of whether it is a full list of variants or only the top-tier phone is listed in full. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ both started from 8/128 GB, but now the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 will have 8/256 GB as the base variant. GSM Arena

In addition to outlining his expectations for the iPhone 15 lineup today, tech analyst Jeff Pu said Apple will likely release two notable products in 2024, including the first Apple Watch with a micro-LED display and lower-priced AirPods.



In a research note for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu said a new high-end Apple Watch will likely adopt a larger 2.1-inch micro-LED display measured diagonally, which would allow for increased brightness compared to current Apple Watch models with OLED displays. This model would presumably be a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, which launched last September and has a 1.92-inch display. Mac Rumors

Think of all the things you stumble across while aimlessly scrolling social media, and the height of any excitement would likely be spared for a good online shopping deal or a funny meme your dad would like. For most of us, the possibility we might see an opportunity that would take us into space would seem unlikely. But that’s exactly what happened to Rhiannon Adam, a north London photographer who in 2023 will become the first openly queer woman to travel to the moon. Sky News

Microsoft is the forgotten tech giant. Despite being the world’s second-largest public company by market capitalisation, it got left out of the snappy acronym for the big five – FAANG – alongside Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google, in favour of Netflix, a company seven percent its size. Even when you add them to the equation (and GAFAM seems the most popular ordering, though given Google and Facebook’s rebrands to Alphabet and Meta, it should really be MAMAA), Microsoft has avoided the scrutiny its peers have been subjected to. The Guardian