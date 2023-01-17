Tech Digest daily roundup: Britishvolt collapses into administration

Share



The battery startup Britishvolt has collapsed into administration after talks about a rescue bid from several investors failed, putting 300 jobs at risk. Britishvolt filed notice to appoint an administrator in the insolvency courts on Tuesday. The Guardian understands that professional services firm EY is waiting in the wings to handle the administration. Staff were told the “majority” of its 300 employees would be immediately made redundant on Tuesday morning, sources with knowledge of the announcement said. The Guardian

Tech bosses could face jail time for failing to protect children online, after the government conceded to a backbench rebellion. Nearly 50 Tory MPs wanted to amend the Online Safety Bill to introduce two-year sentences for managers who fail to stop children seeing harmful material. The government had been facing defeat, with Labour also supporting the move. Under a deal with the rebels to stave off defeat, ministers have now promised to introduce similar proposals. BBC

Russian cybercriminals have been discovered trying to circumvent the restrictions on ChatGPT and use the advanced AI-powered chatbot for their nefarious purposes. Check Point Research (CPR) said they spotted multiple discussions on underground forums where hackers discussed various methods, including using stolen payment cards to pay for upgraded user accounts on OpenAI, bypassing geofencing restrictions, and using a “Russian semi-legal online SMS service” to register ChatGPT. Tech Radar

Nick Cave has said that ChatGPT and AI songwriting are “a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human”. ChatGPT is a chatbot launched by OpenAI in November 2022. It is built on top of OpenAI’s GPT-3 family of large language models and is fine-tuned with both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques. The 65-year-old singer and songwriter addressed the growing interest in the chatbox service in his blog The Red Hand Files. He revealed that he received plenty of song submissions from his fans that were generated on ChatGPT. Independent