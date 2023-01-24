Tech Digest daily roundup: Apple iOS 16.3 offers host of security improvements

Share

Apple has today released the latest update to its iOS 16 operating system. iOS 16.3 brings a swathe of new features and security improvements to your iPhone. As is standard for Apple, it comes along with updates for the operating system for other products. iPadOS 16.3 hits the iPad range, MacOS Ventura 13.2 comes to the latest MacBook’s and Mac products, and WatchOS 9.3 brings improvements for your Apple Watch. Now, just over a month after iOS 16.2 brought us new features like Apple Music Sing and Freeform, another update is here. Users can expect a host of security and bug fixes this time out, as well as support for other new devices. T3

“Write an article on ‘What is payment gateway?’” I recently typed into a ChatGPT window. ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence-powered writing generator, quickly obliged. The result was impressive. Sure, the tone was inhuman and the structure as sophisticated as a college essay, but the key points, the grammar and the syntax were all spot on. After a bit of a punch-up, it was perfectly passable as a sponsored content article designed to drum up business leads for a software provider. Guardian



The BBC is accelerating its switch to HD. The broadcaster has confirmed the full timetable for the transition of all regions to HD on Sky and Freesat. The transition will complete in late February, meaning Sky and Freesat users will be able to benefit far earlier than the original end of March deadline first announced by the BBC late last year. The changes involve the launch of regional BBC One in HD on Sky and Freesat channel 101. At the same time, the SD version of BBC One is replaced by single UK wide versions of the channels until 2024. RXTV

Twitter is being sued by the Crown Estate amid allegations of unpaid rent at its London headquarters. The Crown Estate, which manages a property portfolio belonging to the monarchy, filed a case at the High Court last week. Twitter’s office is based near Piccadilly Circus in central London – but reports have suggested that the tech giant has removed signs and logos from the space in recent months. According to The Daily Telegraph, Twitter had signed a £2.6m-a-year lease for the third floor, but the dispute relates to rent arrears on the first floor in the same building. Sky News

SpaceX conducted a fueling test of its full Starship launch vehicle Jan. 23, taking the vehicle one step closer to its first orbital launch attempt. The fully stacked Starship vehicle, consisting of a Super Heavy booster designated Booster 7 and a Starship upper stage named Ship 24, was filled with liquid oxygen and methane propellants during the test at SpaceX’s Starbase test site in Boca Chica, Texas. The test, called a wet dress rehearsal, simulates a countdown without firing the vehicle’s engines. Space News

Amazon has announced it is permanently closing its Amazon Fresh store in Dalston, north east London. The store, powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out (JWO) technology, is closing its doors after just 18 months after the US retail giant embarked on an aggressive assault on the UK high street. Grocery stores were opened all over London by Amazon, as it sought to barge into the UK grocery sector, however the concept while remaining impressive to customers, came during a difficult economic period for consumers and the company alike. Charged

