Tech Digest daily roundup: 2 in 5 supermarket EV chargers not working, claims survey

Shoppers hoping to charge their electric vehicles while doing their weekly grocery shop could be left frustrated as new research has found that more than two in five devices in supermarket car parks are not working. Analysis of public charging data found that 43 per cent of chargers located at major supermarket sites have connection issues or are completely out of order. The study, conducted by car leasing comparison site LeaseLoco, found that half of chargers at the Tesco and Morrisons stores reviewed were not working, while two in five at Lidl were displayed as having a fault. ThisisMoney

Energy software platform Kaluza has announced the launch of Inflexion, a vehicle-to-everything (V2X) bidirectional charging program that it hopes it will open up vehicle-to-everything technology to all electric vehicle models. Kaluza has also announced a “world-first” trial to be conducted in the UK with Volkswagen Group, energy retailer Ovo Energy and infotech company Indra, that will mark the first real-world use of bidirectional charging with Combined Charging Systems (CCS), the charging standard now used by most EVs. The Driven

Apple’s next-gen smartphones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series, are expected to debut much later in the year. While it’s still too early for renders and solid looks at the phones, a new leak has now offered insight into the design changes the phones will bring. As shared by typically reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro phones will all arrive with curved edges. The leaker makes it a point to note that the phones will not sport curved displays—not like Android devices, but more of curved bezels instead of the completely flat design of recent iPhones. NotebookCheck

The Boox Tab X full Android tablet with a 13.3-inch e-ink screen has been released. The new Android tablet comes with some impressive features apart from its e-ink display. The Boox Tab X comes with advanced e-ink capabilities with a decent 13.3-inch display.

The Boox Tab X is a premium e-ink tablet that is designed for seamless note-taking and reading. The accompanying stylus of the Tab X can be used for handwriting and it can also be flipped and used as an eraser. The tablet can be paired with a Bluetooth keyboard for taking notes over typing. Gizmochina

Despite the rumors, it seems that optical media is not dead – at least not yet. Streaming might have pushed physical media (DVD and Blu-ray) out of the limelight, into dollar shops and bargain buckets but Folio Photonics, a startup we covered extensively in 2022, wants to buck the trend and open up a new market for optical media: the enterprise. The CEO of Folio Photonics, Steve Santamaria, revealed in an email exchange with TechRadar Pro that the initial capacity of the company’s first disc will be “upwards of a 1TB capacity per disc” with 10TB+ being targeted by the end of the decade. Tech Radar Pro



We are just a few days away from the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event scheduled for February 1, where Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 lineup. Just like in previous years, the Galaxy S23 series will consist of three phones: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Almost all the information about the entire lineup is already out there on the internet. Even official designs and specifications have emerged online way ahead of the Galaxy S23 series launch. Now, tipster Evan Blass has shared the official pre-order posters of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. SamMobile

