Polestar sales up 80% year on year

Share

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, delivered approximately 21,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the preliminary estimate for full-year global volumes to 51,500 cars, up 80% year-on-year.

In 2023, Polestar anticipates global volumes to increase by nearly 60% to approximately 80,000 cars, led by strong Polestar 2 sales, and later in the year the first deliveries of Polestar 3.

“I’m proud of the many milestones we achieved in 2022 and in particular the massive team effort that went into delivering our strongest quarter to date – surpassing our 50,000 global volumes target for the year. We are now fully focused on 2023. There will be the usual quarterly variations, but I’m confident that we will continue to actively manage our supply chain to meet the growing demand for Polestar 2, commence first deliveries of Polestar 3 and launch Polestar 4,” says Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath.

Polestar expects to post its unaudited preliminary estimates of its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 on Thursday, March 2, 2023, before market opening in the USA.

Polestar’s CEO and CFO will hold a live audio webcast in connection with the publication of these unaudited preliminary estimated results on March 2, 2023 at 08:00 ET (14:00 CET). Relevant documents and a link to the live audio webcast will be available on the Polestar Investor Relations website at https://investors.polestar.com/.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

