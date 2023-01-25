Is your job at risk from AI?

Share



A new online generator aims to predict which UK jobs will be lost to AI in the coming decades – with one in seven roles set to be taken over by a machine.

The generator has been developed by data experts at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk who looked at jobs within the UK economy and analysed how likely they were to be replaced, with the lowest-paying roles generally being those at most risk.

Its research comes after recent interest in AI bot ChatGPT sparked concern among lecturers and other professionals around the extent AI and automation will replace humans.

Now the data analysts, using ChatGPT, have looked at over 400 job roles using the ONS Employee earnings in the UK 2022 survey to find out just how at risk they are from automation and AI. The results have revealed that 45% of jobs were at medium to high risk of being replaced by AI.

The generator allows anyone to type in their occupation and examine the level of risk their job faces from being replaced by AI.

According to the data, lower-paid jobs are at a higher risk of being replaced than others because many of these roles involve repetitive tasks that do not require much creativity or decision-making.

Top 20 Jobs with High Risk of Replacement by AI, Ranked by Average Salary

Career by Sector At risk of being replaced by AI At risk of being replaced by Automation Probability of Using AI tools to increase productivity Average Wages UK Secretarial and related occupations High Medium Moderate £19,162.00 Health associate professionals n.e.c. High Medium Low £18,871.00 Nursing auxiliaries and assistants High Medium Low £18,804.00 Housekeeping and Related Services High Medium Low £18,768.00 Cleaning and Housekeeping Managers and Supervisors High Medium Low £18,621.00 Leisure, travel and related personal service occupations High Medium Low £18,273.00 Elementary sales occupations n.e.c. High Medium Low £17,897.00 Industrial cleaning process occupations High High Low £17,771.00 Dental nurses High Medium Low £17,720.00 Sewing machinists High High Low £17,684.00 Bar and catering supervisors High Medium Low £17,365.00 Sales and customer service occupations High Medium Moderate £16,714.00 Housekeepers and related occupations High Medium Low £16,583.00 Elementary administration occupations n.e.c. High Medium Moderate £16,533.00 Elementary administration and service occupations High Medium Moderate £16,283.00 Taxi and cab drivers and chauffeurs High High Moderate £16,253.00 Typists and related keyboard occupations High Medium Moderate £15,955.00 Library clerks and assistants High Medium Low £15,928.00 Elementary Sales Occupations High Medium Low £15,750.00 Receptionists High Medium Low £15,566.00

Higher-paid occupations such as lawyers and doctors require high levels of critical thinking and decision-making that cannot be replicated by a machine.

Mechanical engineers, paramedics, head teachers and medical practitioners are all amongst those who are at a low risk of being replaced and they all have a higher salary.

Top 20 Jobs with Low Risk of Replacement by AI, Ranked by Average Salary

Career by Sector At risk of replaced by AI At risk of replaced by Automation Probability of Using AI tools to increase productivity Average Wages UK Chief executives and senior officials Low Low Moderate £109,937.00 Specialist medical practitioners Low Low Moderate £77,811.00 Aircraft pilots and air traffic controllers Low Low Low £72,209.00 Headteachers and principals Low Low Low £70,145.00 Medical Practitioners Low Low Moderate £67,610.00 Solicitors and lawyers Low Low Moderate £58,966.00 Managers, directors and senior officials Low Low Moderate £57,790.00 Legal Professionals Low Low Moderate £55,319.00 Barristers and judges Low Low Low £51,418.00 Paramedics Low Low Moderate £46,482.00 Ship and hovercraft officers Low Low Low £45,644.00 Generalist medical practitioners Low Low Moderate £44,768.00 Biochemists and biomedical scientists Low Low High £44,492.00 Aerospace engineers Low Low High £43,611.00 Police officers (sergeant and below) Low Low Low £43,072.00 Mechanical engineers Low Low Moderate £43,030.00 Pipe fitters Low Low Low £42,792.00 Higher education teaching professionals Low Low Low £42,739.00 Rail and rolling stock builders and repairers Low Low Low £42,446.00 Veterinarians Low Low Low £42,059.00

Similarly, a lot of creative jobs cannot be replaced by AI or automation. Fashion designers, for example, rely on human touch and decision-making, looking at trends and cultural influences.

AI has the ability to replace repetitive and time-consuming tasks and free up human workers to focus on things that are more complex.

Artificial intelligence refers to technology that has been programmed to think and learn like a human. Because this technology mimics the way humans think and behave, jobs such as retail workers, waiters and receptionists are at risk.

Automation, on the other hand, involves technology that can perform tasks automatically but it will not replace the way a human thinks or learns.

