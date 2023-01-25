Is your job at risk from AI?
A new online generator aims to predict which UK jobs will be lost to AI in the coming decades – with one in seven roles set to be taken over by a machine.
The generator has been developed by data experts at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk who looked at jobs within the UK economy and analysed how likely they were to be replaced, with the lowest-paying roles generally being those at most risk.
Its research comes after recent interest in AI bot ChatGPT sparked concern among lecturers and other professionals around the extent AI and automation will replace humans.
Now the data analysts, using ChatGPT, have looked at over 400 job roles using the ONS Employee earnings in the UK 2022 survey to find out just how at risk they are from automation and AI. The results have revealed that 45% of jobs were at medium to high risk of being replaced by AI.
The generator allows anyone to type in their occupation and examine the level of risk their job faces from being replaced by AI.
According to the data, lower-paid jobs are at a higher risk of being replaced than others because many of these roles involve repetitive tasks that do not require much creativity or decision-making.
Top 20 Jobs with High Risk of Replacement by AI, Ranked by Average Salary
|Career by Sector
|At risk of being replaced by AI
|At risk of being replaced by Automation
|Probability of Using AI tools to increase productivity
|Average Wages UK
|Secretarial and related occupations
|High
|Medium
|Moderate
|£19,162.00
|Health associate professionals n.e.c.
|High
|Medium
|Low
|£18,871.00
|Nursing auxiliaries and assistants
|High
|Medium
|Low
|£18,804.00
|Housekeeping and Related Services
|High
|Medium
|Low
|£18,768.00
|Cleaning and Housekeeping Managers and Supervisors
|High
|Medium
|Low
|£18,621.00
|Leisure, travel and related personal service occupations
|High
|Medium
|Low
|£18,273.00
|Elementary sales occupations n.e.c.
|High
|Medium
|Low
|£17,897.00
|Industrial cleaning process occupations
|High
|High
|Low
|£17,771.00
|Dental nurses
|High
|Medium
|Low
|£17,720.00
|Sewing machinists
|High
|High
|Low
|£17,684.00
|Bar and catering supervisors
|High
|Medium
|Low
|£17,365.00
|Sales and customer service occupations
|High
|Medium
|Moderate
|£16,714.00
|Housekeepers and related occupations
|High
|Medium
|Low
|£16,583.00
|Elementary administration occupations n.e.c.
|High
|Medium
|Moderate
|£16,533.00
|Elementary administration and service occupations
|High
|Medium
|Moderate
|£16,283.00
|Taxi and cab drivers and chauffeurs
|High
|High
|Moderate
|£16,253.00
|Typists and related keyboard occupations
|High
|Medium
|Moderate
|£15,955.00
|Library clerks and assistants
|High
|Medium
|Low
|£15,928.00
|Elementary Sales Occupations
|High
|Medium
|Low
|£15,750.00
|Receptionists
|High
|Medium
|Low
|£15,566.00
Higher-paid occupations such as lawyers and doctors require high levels of critical thinking and decision-making that cannot be replicated by a machine.
Mechanical engineers, paramedics, head teachers and medical practitioners are all amongst those who are at a low risk of being replaced and they all have a higher salary.
Top 20 Jobs with Low Risk of Replacement by AI, Ranked by Average Salary
|Career by Sector
|At risk of
replaced by AI
|At risk of replaced
by Automation
|Probability of
Using AI tools
to increase
productivity
|Average Wages UK
|Chief executives and senior officials
|Low
|Low
|Moderate
|£109,937.00
|Specialist medical practitioners
|Low
|Low
|Moderate
|£77,811.00
|Aircraft pilots and air traffic controllers
|Low
|Low
|Low
|£72,209.00
|Headteachers and principals
|Low
|Low
|Low
|£70,145.00
|Medical Practitioners
|Low
|Low
|Moderate
|£67,610.00
|Solicitors and lawyers
|Low
|Low
|Moderate
|£58,966.00
|Managers, directors and senior officials
|Low
|Low
|Moderate
|£57,790.00
|Legal Professionals
|Low
|Low
|Moderate
|£55,319.00
|Barristers and judges
|Low
|Low
|Low
|£51,418.00
|Paramedics
|Low
|Low
|Moderate
|£46,482.00
|Ship and hovercraft officers
|Low
|Low
|Low
|£45,644.00
|Generalist medical practitioners
|Low
|Low
|Moderate
|£44,768.00
|Biochemists and biomedical scientists
|Low
|Low
|High
|£44,492.00
|Aerospace engineers
|Low
|Low
|High
|£43,611.00
|Police officers (sergeant and below)
|Low
|Low
|Low
|£43,072.00
|Mechanical engineers
|Low
|Low
|Moderate
|£43,030.00
|Pipe fitters
|Low
|Low
|Low
|£42,792.00
|Higher education teaching professionals
|Low
|Low
|Low
|£42,739.00
|Rail and rolling stock builders and repairers
|Low
|Low
|Low
|£42,446.00
|Veterinarians
|Low
|Low
|Low
|£42,059.00
Similarly, a lot of creative jobs cannot be replaced by AI or automation. Fashion designers, for example, rely on human touch and decision-making, looking at trends and cultural influences.
AI has the ability to replace repetitive and time-consuming tasks and free up human workers to focus on things that are more complex.
Artificial intelligence refers to technology that has been programmed to think and learn like a human. Because this technology mimics the way humans think and behave, jobs such as retail workers, waiters and receptionists are at risk.
Automation, on the other hand, involves technology that can perform tasks automatically but it will not replace the way a human thinks or learns.
To find out if your job is at risk of being replaced by AI visit NetVoucherCodes’ generator