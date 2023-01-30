Share

Technology is moving forward at such a rapid rate that it is hard to get your head around one concept before a bigger and better version of it is released. Nowadays, advances in tech are not only changing how we live but also laying the groundwork for what our world will look like in the future.

From AI doctors to flying cars, this post will cover pieces of tech that will change how society will live in the future.

Space Travel

While we have seen space travel through TV shows, movies, and online entertainment, most people have accepted that it is something for the very few, such as astronauts and the ultra-wealthy.

However, many tech experts and companies are working towards making space travel and exploration something for everyone. While it is impossible to say if it will be similar to regular flights in an aircraft, it does seem possible that tourist trips into space will happen in the next few decades.

Flying Cars

The idea of flying cars has been around for decades, yet we are closer than ever to it happening. It is unlikely we will see them in ten or twenty years, but the concept of a flying car is already being tested.

While it will take a lot of infrastructure change to make flying cars a reality, they don’t need anything that is currently not possible. This is arguably one of the most exciting aspects of flying cars; the technology exists, but it just needs to be pieced together in the best way.

AI-Created Medication

AI is being used in almost all facets of life nowadays, but medicine is one area where it can prove incredibly effective. One simple yet incredible use of AI is to study a person, their health, and their needs and then create tailored medicine for them.

Considering every human is different, and every type of sickness, injury, or disease will affect each person differently, medicine doesn’t always work the same. Yet AI has the ability to learn about a person in a matter of seconds and then create a medicine or treatment plan that would be the most effective for each individual.

Robotic Surgery

AI and robots are also used to further surgery and surgery accessibility. There are millions of people worldwide who don’t have access to the hospitals and doctors they need for life saving surgery; tech experts are looking to change that.

Many believe the plan is to create robots that can perform dozens, if not hundreds, of types of surgeries while being controlled remotely by a doctor that can be in a neighboring city or across the globe. This allows every person on earth to have access to a qualified surgeon without having to travel to them.

More importantly, these robots can be portable, which can also be taken to more remote areas.

Medical Nanobots

Medical nanobots are another hot topic sweeping the world of medicine. Researchers and designers are looking to use micro-robots to track and find problems within our bodies and alert our doctors and us to any problem before they become serious, such as finding cancerous cells or heart attack warning signs, for example.

These microbots can also potentially be used to repair damaged arteries, organs, or anything else that gets damaged internally.

Sand Batteries

A unique yet exciting area that is already being explored by researchers and companies is the use of sand for batteries. Combined with wind and solar power, the sand can trap heat, and this heat can then be turned into electricity.

There are thousands, if not tens of thousands, of companies that are looking for efficient alternatives to fossil fuels for energy.

3D-Printed Food

No matter how much technology advances, it is still struggling to find ways to combat the mass amounts of famine and food poverty the world still experiences today. However, 3D printing could be a way to solve it.

While the methods of creating 3D printed food are still in the early stages of development, in the future, it could be possible to create ingredients or full meals using a 3D printer.

