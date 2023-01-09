EU businesses fined over €830 million for GDPR violations in 2022
The latest data analyzed by Atlas VPN reveals that as of December 2022, companies paid a total of €2.83 billion in 1401 cases for violating various data protection laws.
While the heftiest sum charged for violations was recorded in Q3 of 2021, the third quarter of 2022 was also significant, as businesses were penalized €430 million.
Meta fined hundreds of millions repeatedly
Distinctively, the majority of the penalties in 2022 were paid by a single tech behemoth – Meta.
The children’s email addresses and phone numbers were publicly exposed when using the Instagram business account function, and Instagram profiles of children were public-by-default.
Another hefty sum of €265 million was penalized to the same entity on November 25th, 2022, when the DPC declared that Meta had infringed two articles of the EU’s data protection laws after details of Facebook users from around the world were scraped from public profiles in 2018 and 2019.