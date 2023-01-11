eSIM Market to Be Worth Over $4 Billion Globally in 2023

Share



A new Juniper Research study has found the value of the global eSIM market will increase from $4.7 billion in 2023 to $16.3 billion by 2027.

The new report offers the most comprehensive analysis of the eSIMs (embedded SIMs) market available today.

Increasing by an impressive 249%, the market will be driven by the adoption of eSIM-enabled consumer devices, as seen in Apple’s recent release of the eSIM-only iPhone 14, triggering accelerated operator support.

eSIMs are embedded within devices; enabling devices and sensors to seamlessly switch between network operator profiles.

eSIM-enabled Android Devices to Accelerate Consumer Adoption

The research predicts Apple will expand the deployment of eSIM-only devices to Europe during 2023, with eSIM technology key to minimising the time-consuming establishment of roaming agreements within the fragmented European telecommunications market.

It found the total number of smartphones leveraging eSIM connectivity will increase from 986 million in 2023, to 3.5 billion by 2027, with manufacturers such as Google and Samsung developing an equivalent eSIM-only Android device in order to compete with Apple and maintain their global market positioning.

Research author Scarlett Woodford remarked: “Despite operator concerns regarding the disruptive impact of eSIMs on existing business models, growing support from smartphone manufacturers will place additional pressure on operators. In response, service providers must support eSIM connectivity to avoid subscriber attrition as technology awareness increases.”

Chinese Regulations Must Support eSIM Smartphone Connectivity

The report found the total number of eSIM-connected smartphones in China will increase from 103 million in 2023 to 385 million by 2027, assuming country-specific standards are implemented; allowing eSIM use in smartphones.

It noted current regulations prevent Chinese-based device manufacturers from selling to their home market, limiting investment and innovation. In response, the report urges industry bodies to work closely with the Chinese government to develop specifications that allow eSIM support whilst addressing requirements for device monitoring and tracking.

