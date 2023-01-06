CES 2023: Polestar 3 hopes to be first car to feature Google HD Map

Share



Polestar vehicles will benefit from the latest enhancements and developments showcased by Google at CES 2023. Developments include Google’s new HD map that will debut in Polestar 3.

“These developments are the direct result of our strong relationship with Google and show the advantages of integrating the innovative Android Automotive OS in our cars,” says Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

Polestar 3 aims to be the first car in the world to feature Google’s new HD map – a comprehensive map that provides highly detailed and up-to-date road information. With the HD map, Polestar will be able to combine its vehicle sensor technology and Google’s precise lane-level and localisation data to facilitate driver assistance features like Pilot Assist, as well as future autonomous driving functionality.

An HD map is a highly precise map that contains details not normally available in traditional maps. The enhanced level of detail is critical for assisted driving computation, improving recognition of details like lane markings and localisation objects, including road signs.



“Building on our long history of mapping the world, Google’s new HD map is designed specifically for automakers and we’re excited to continue partnering with leading car manufacturers like Polestar to improve the safety and comfort of drivers everywhere,” says Jorgen Behrens, VP and General Manager of Geo Automotive at Google.

Polestar 2 owners can now control their car remotely using a compatible Google Assistant-enabled device, with the introduction of remote actions. This enables the ability to check vehicle status and control certain functions like starting climate preconditioning, checking battery status and unlocking doors, amongst other functions. Initially available to users in the United States, functionality will roll out for more markets over time.

