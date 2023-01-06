CES 2023: Lenovo introduces dual screen OLED laptop, Yoga Book 9i

Share



At this year’s CES, Lenovo unveiled the 13inch Yoga Book 9i which is being billed as the first full-size dual-screen OLED laptop.

More versatile than a traditional clamshell laptop form factor, the exceptionally flexible Yoga Book 9i with Intel Evo platform offers dual-screen versatility, multi-mode functionality, and – claims the manufacturer – superior entertainment capabilities.

The two 13.3-inch touchscreens integrate OLED panels with 2.8K resolution, 400 nit brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and PureSight 60 Hz refresh rate. Lenovo provides two processor options including the i7-1355U and the i5-1335U with Iris Xe integrated graphics, which are complemented by 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM (soldered).

Storage options include 512 GB and 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs. Profile measures 0.63 inches (15.95 mm) and the notebook weighs 3.04 lbs (1.38 kg).

Port selection comes with three Thunderbolt 4 connectors, of which one is used for fast charging. Also offered with this model are a folio stand, a Bluetooth keyboard and an Active Pen. Other notable features include quad speakers by Bowers & Wilkins with Dolby Atmos, an FHD IR (5M USB) webcam with privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 6E + BT 5.2 wireless connectivity and an 80 Wh battery that lasts for up to 10 h in dual-screen mode or 14 h in single screen mode.

An additional feature of the Yoga Book 9i is its Tidal Teal colour. It also comes in eco-conscious packaging with the cushion materials, gift box, and outer box all containing 100% recycled paper.

This model will be available in June 2023 starting at €2,699 in Europe. Prices may differ for other regions.

