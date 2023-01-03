Best Apps for Sticking to New Year’s Resolutions

These are the best apps for sticking to your New Year’s resolutions, data reveals.. 

Only 3 in 10 Brits (31%) claimed to keep all of their new year’s resolutions in 2021, while a fifth of Brits (20%) admitted they didn’t keep any of theirs.

Research carried out by online smartphone retailer, Mobiles.co.uk, combined app store reviews and ratings to find the best apps to aid some of the most popular new year’s resolutions and give people the best chance of making a change in 2023. 

Here’s what the research found. 

Improve your fitness with Strava 

App: Strava 

App Store Reviews: 102,983 

Rating: 4.7 

In 2022, half of Brits (50%) said their new year’s resolution was to do more exercise, with 40% of those keen to lose weight. It can be intimidating throwing yourself into an intense exercise regime, which is why fitness apps are perfect for building up your confidence and visualising your progress.  

With Strava, you can track a range of exercises and sports including running, cycling and kayaking from the ease of your smartphone. This one app has everything you need to monitor your performance closely, analyse data including your distance travelled, time active and your heart rate during exercise to hold yourself accountable for every activity.

The top five fitness apps: 

Fitness App  App Store Reviews  App Store Rating 
Strava  102,983  4.7 
Workout for Women  77,196  4.8 
Nike Training Club  50,915  4.8 
Seven: 7 Minute HITT Workout  49,020  4.7 
FitOn  30,068  4.8 

 

Focus on your well-being with Headspace 

App: Headspace 

App Store Reviews: 329,515 

Rating: 4.8 

The new year is often looked upon as a time for reflection and self-improvement, with many people focusing on their wellbeing. Headspace is a beginner-friendly platform for anyone looking to practise mindfulness or meditation through the ease of their smartphone. 

Proven to reduce stress, meditation is also an excellent tool for improving your sleep and overall mood, and Headspace’s guided mediation can be practised at any location as long as you have your phone to hand. You can also access articles and further resources through the app, to understand topics such as nutrition, self-care, relationships and even grief.

The top five wellbeing apps: 

Wellbeing App  App Store Reviews  App Store Rating 
Headspace  329,515  4.8 
Calm  273,612  4.7 
Sleep Cycle  98,489  4.7 
Insight Timer – Meditation  47,889  4.9 
I AM – Daily Affirmations  27,925  4.8 

Kickstart your reading with Audible 

App: Audible 

App Store Reviews: 606,305 

Rating: 4.8 

Whether you’re already an avid bookworm or a formerly gifted reader looking to re-ignite your love for literature, reading is a widely popular new year’s resolution. Unfortunately, our busy lives can often get in the way of finding ample reading time. 

To help with easing you into a new reading regimen, the Audible app is great for downloading and listening to audiobooks and podcasts on your smartphone. The streaming site is perfect for people who are constantly on the go, so you can listen to your favourite books on the bus, in the gym or while cooking dinner, just by picking up your mobile phone.

The top five reading apps: 

Reading App  App Store Reviews  App Store Rating 
Audible   606,305  4.8 
Kindle  552,869  4.8 
Libby by OverDrive  70,638  4.7 
BorrowBox  49,598  4.8 
Wattpad  78,911  4.6 

Travel the world with Skyscanner 

App: Skyscanner 

App Store Reviews: 355,550 

Rating: 4.7 

If you’re looking to jet set around the world in the new year, but you’re keeping an eye on your finances, there are some money-saving resources you should keep in your back pocket (and on your mobile phone). 

Skyscanner is a handy, travel comparisons app where everything you need is in one place. You can compare prices, book flights, hotels and even arrange car hire through your smartphone, so everything you need is sorted before you arrive at your destination. It’s a must-have app if you’re looking for the best prices on popular destinations, or even if you just need a quick getaway.

The top five travel apps: 

Travel App  App Store Reviews  App Store Rating 
Skyscanner  355,550  4.7 
Trainline  210,592  4.9 
What3Words  176,519  4.8 
TripAdvisor  147,483  4.7 
Expedia  134,190  4.7 

 

