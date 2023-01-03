Best Apps for Sticking to New Year’s Resolutions

Share



These are the best apps for sticking to your New Year’s resolutions, data reveals..

Only 3 in 10 Brits (31%) claimed to keep all of their new year’s resolutions in 2021, while a fifth of Brits (20%) admitted they didn’t keep any of theirs.

Research carried out by online smartphone retailer, Mobiles.co.uk, combined app store reviews and ratings to find the best apps to aid some of the most popular new year’s resolutions and give people the best chance of making a change in 2023.

Here’s what the research found.

Improve your fitness with Strava

App: Strava

App Store Reviews: 102,983

Rating: 4.7

In 2022, half of Brits (50%) said their new year’s resolution was to do more exercise, with 40% of those keen to lose weight. It can be intimidating throwing yourself into an intense exercise regime, which is why fitness apps are perfect for building up your confidence and visualising your progress.

With Strava, you can track a range of exercises and sports including running, cycling and kayaking from the ease of your smartphone. This one app has everything you need to monitor your performance closely, analyse data including your distance travelled, time active and your heart rate during exercise to hold yourself accountable for every activity.

The top five fitness apps:

Fitness App App Store Reviews App Store Rating Strava 102,983 4.7 Workout for Women 77,196 4.8 Nike Training Club 50,915 4.8 Seven: 7 Minute HITT Workout 49,020 4.7 FitOn 30,068 4.8

Focus on your well-being with Headspace

App: Headspace

App Store Reviews: 329,515

Rating: 4.8

The new year is often looked upon as a time for reflection and self-improvement, with many people focusing on their wellbeing. Headspace is a beginner-friendly platform for anyone looking to practise mindfulness or meditation through the ease of their smartphone.

Proven to reduce stress, meditation is also an excellent tool for improving your sleep and overall mood, and Headspace’s guided mediation can be practised at any location as long as you have your phone to hand. You can also access articles and further resources through the app, to understand topics such as nutrition, self-care, relationships and even grief.

The top five wellbeing apps:

Wellbeing App App Store Reviews App Store Rating Headspace 329,515 4.8 Calm 273,612 4.7 Sleep Cycle 98,489 4.7 Insight Timer – Meditation 47,889 4.9 I AM – Daily Affirmations 27,925 4.8

Kickstart your reading with Audible

App: Audible

App Store Reviews: 606,305

Rating: 4.8

Whether you’re already an avid bookworm or a formerly gifted reader looking to re-ignite your love for literature, reading is a widely popular new year’s resolution. Unfortunately, our busy lives can often get in the way of finding ample reading time.

To help with easing you into a new reading regimen, the Audible app is great for downloading and listening to audiobooks and podcasts on your smartphone. The streaming site is perfect for people who are constantly on the go, so you can listen to your favourite books on the bus, in the gym or while cooking dinner, just by picking up your mobile phone.

The top five reading apps:

Reading App App Store Reviews App Store Rating Audible 606,305 4.8 Kindle 552,869 4.8 Libby by OverDrive 70,638 4.7 BorrowBox 49,598 4.8 Wattpad 78,911 4.6

Travel the world with Skyscanner

App: Skyscanner

App Store Reviews: 355,550

Rating: 4.7

If you’re looking to jet set around the world in the new year, but you’re keeping an eye on your finances, there are some money-saving resources you should keep in your back pocket (and on your mobile phone).

Skyscanner is a handy, travel comparisons app where everything you need is in one place. You can compare prices, book flights, hotels and even arrange car hire through your smartphone, so everything you need is sorted before you arrive at your destination. It’s a must-have app if you’re looking for the best prices on popular destinations, or even if you just need a quick getaway.

The top five travel apps:

Travel App App Store Reviews App Store Rating Skyscanner 355,550 4.7 Trainline 210,592 4.9 What3Words 176,519 4.8 TripAdvisor 147,483 4.7 Expedia 134,190 4.7

