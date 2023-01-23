Alfa Romeo confirms details for Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4

Share

The Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 is available in a choice of Ti and Veloce trims, with an exclusive SPECIALE edition also available at launch

Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 is the most efficient Alfa Romeo ever, with of CO 2 emissions of 29g/km and over 49 miles of battery life in full-electric mode and more than 372 miles of total range in non-urban use

The plug-in hybrid powertrain generates 280hp and combines with the Q4 all-wheel drive to guarantee the best in traction and safety

Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 Veloce and Speciale are now available to order, with prices starting from £445 per month on Personal Contract Purchase (PCP)

The Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 completes the Tonale range—the model with which the brand made its entrance into the world of electrification.

This new version sits at the top of the range and is available to order now, priced from £445 per month on Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) for the Speciale.

The powertrain in the Plug-in Hybrid Q4 makes it the most efficient Tonale in the range, offering the best in terms of performance and battery life. The advanced hybrid system combines a 180hp, 1.3-litre turbocharged MultiAir, 4-cylinder engine coupled to a 6-speed automatic transmission to provide traction to the front axle, with an electric motor capable of supplying 90kW of max peak power and 250 Nm of torque to the rear axle.

The 306-volt, 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery supplies an electric range of over 49 miles in the urban cycle and more than 372 miles of total range, making the Tonale Plug-in Hybrid one of the most efficient plug-in hybrid SUVs. The new hybrid powertrain reduces CO 2 emissions to 29 g/km and improves fuel consumption to deliver 217.3 mpg in the WLTP cycle. It takes less than 2.5 hours to fully charge the battery from a 7.4 kW charger.

Equipped with a Q4 all-wheel-drive system—the front wheels are powered by the internal combustion engine and the rear wheels are powered by the electric motor— helping to provide best-in-class agility, lightness and driving dynamics.

Its 280hp hybrid powertrain ensures it accelerates from zero to 62 mph in just 6.2 seconds and onto a top speed of 84 mph in full-electric mode and 128 mph in hybrid mode, with the e-AWD system providing instantaneous deployment of 100 per cent of available torque from the electric motor on the rear axle.

The integration with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant offers the convenience of interacting with the system without the driver having to remove their hands from the wheel. Amazon Alexa also allows the driver to remain updated on the state of the vehicle from the comfort of their home, providing useful information like the state of charge of the battery in the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid.

The brand-new infotainment system comes as standard and offers functionality and services which are constantly updated via its customisable Android operating system and 4G connectivity with Over The Air (OTA) updates. The high-resolution 22.5-inch screens — 12.3-inch totally digital screen and 10.25-inch main touchscreen unit — features an intuitive and easy-to-use system, claims Alfa Romeo.

The Tonale range is available in a choice of six solid, metallic and tri-coat colours – Alfa White, Alfa Red, Alfa Black, Misano Blue, Montreal Green and Vesuvio Grey. A leather pack is available on all trims to enhance their standard interior offering.

The Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 is a milestone in the Alfa Romeo journey from ‘zero to zero’, which will take it from being a zero per cent electrified brand at the start of 2022 to being a zero-emissions and 100 per cent electrified brand in 2027.

The new Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 is priced from £445* per month on PCP in Speciale trim, rising to £545* for a Veloce. Orders are now open for the Veloce and Speciale, with first deliveries taking place in Q1, while TI will be available to order in Q2.

Monthly Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) payment Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Speciale £445* Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Veloce £545*

For more information on the Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk/models/Tonale or to find the nearest retailer visit www.alfaromeo.co.uk/findaretailer.

*For full breakdown of finance offers please see below

Finance Plan Model Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Speciale Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Veloce On the Road Price £44,595 £48,495 Customer Deposit £9,899 £9,899 Monthly Payment £445 £545 Duration of Contract 48 48 Rate of Interest (Fixed) 7.84% 8.00% APR 7.9% 8.00% Annual Mileage 8,000 8,000

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

