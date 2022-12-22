Vauxhall owner completes acquisition of AI driving software company

Share



Stellantis N.V. today announced that it has finalized the acquisition of aiMotive, a leading developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software.

“The acquisition of aiMotive will accelerate our journey to become a sustainable mobility tech company and deliver our Dare Forward 2030 goals,” said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer.

“Thanks to aiMotive’s world-class expertise, we will enhance our artificial intelligence and autonomous driving core technology, expand our global talent pool, and foster the mid-term development of our all-new STLA AutoDrive platform.”

“In 2015, I founded a company that would develop technologies to shape the future of mobility for everyone,” added László Kishonti, founder and CEO of aiMotive. “I’m delighted that seven years later we can contribute to Stellantis’ ambition and work together to make millions of customers’ cars better, safer and more intelligent.”

aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of Stellantis, maintaining its operational independence. Founder László Kishonti will remain as CEO. It will also continue operating on the market with aiSim, aiData and aiWare, delivering its technology solutions in those key areas to third-party customers.

Stellantis will establish a Board of Directors to oversee aiMotive while preserving its autonomy and startup mindset of rapid innovation, it claims.

