The Evolution of Video Conferencing: iMind Leading the Way in the UK

Share

What if we will tell you that there is a perfect video conferencing platform? How do you imagine it? Less bugs, better connection speed, high-resolution video, and plenty of tools to help you develop the best business negotiation strategy? You can have it all and much more for free with a video conferencing tool for companies – iMind.

Chat for business: a new approach in the United Kingdom

There is a way to improve your business communication, whether you have a meeting or trying to promote the company’s services to others. You will have to use a video call because it is the best way to tell much more about the details or persuade somebody. There are three pricing plans available for you, not counting a free plan, which can be used with no registration. For more information check out the iMind.com website, and read about their pricing plans. If you want to hear customers’ opinions on the subject – check out iMind reviews.

How does it function and what are the benefits of using iMind?

You won’t have to install the iMind app. All you have to do is to create a room, name it, copy the link and send it to a participant. There is a possibility to create up to 10 rooms for free. High-quality video connection – from SD to HD. Noise suppression – cut the background noises without learning the sound theory and microphone setup. It is possible to join the conversation through phone or any other mobile device. Screen sharing – if there is no way to say better, show it on your computer during the conversation. Regulate the voice volume of your guests and colleagues. If you feel that somebody is able to talk more powerfully than others, there is an option to regulate their sound output during the conference. Record any conference and make notes later. Video recording will be available any time you need. Improve your conference setup by looking at live connection quality statistics, which are automatically provided by iMind.

If you are looking for a specific feature, then you would want to look at iMind’s pricing plans.

iMind plans for those who seek more options

There are three pricing plans available in Britain: Pro, Business, and Enterprise. Let’s figure out what additional benefits they can give you.

Pro – you can text in an online chat during the conversation. There will be an unlimited number of created rooms available, and you can record them all at the same time. 24/7 multilingual support will be for you in case something goes wrong with the program. Business – there will be personal customer support. You will receive a personal account where you can write to a manager about your question or trouble, and get a response within an hour. You can also save all your video conference recordings to your account and they will be stored forever there. Enterprise – get a personal manager for customer support.

You can also find more information on iMind’s official Facebook account. Improve your business by communication with iMind.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

