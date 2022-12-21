Tech Digest daily roundup: Virgin Orbit set to launch first space mission on UK soil

The first space mission on British soil is due for lift-off in the coming weeks after the regulator granted licences. Virgin Orbit has been awarded licences to operate the UK’s first space launch. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson’s company demonstrated it has “taken all reasonable steps to ensure safety risks arising from launch activities are as low as reasonably practicable”. Virgin Orbit is planning a launch from Spaceport Cornwall at Cornwall Airport Newquay in the coming weeks. The mission named Start Me Up in tribute to rock band The Rolling Stones will involve a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft and Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket. Telegraph

The UK government has ordered the Russian oligarch-backed investment company LetterOne to sell regional broadband provider Upp, saying its current ownership was a national security risk. The business secretary, Grant Shapps, said the risk to national security relates to “the ownership of Upp … and Upp’s expanding full-fibre broadband network”. LetterOne or L1, whose owners include the oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, said it was disappointed by the British government’s decision to order it to sell 100% of Upp within a specified period and by following a specified process. “We believe that L1 ownership of Upp is not a threat to national security in any way,” said L1, which bought Upp, previously known as Fibre Me Ltd, in 2021. The Guardian