Survey reveals UK areas with most improved broadband

Kingston upon Hull ranks as the most improved UK region for download and upload speeds since 2018, according to new research from Uswitch.com, the telecoms comparison and switching service.

The study by Uswitch sourced annual median download and upload speeds for UK local authorities between 2018-2021 from Ofcom. Speeds were then ranked from most to least improved, to reveal the areas with the most improved broadband in the UK and within London’s boroughs.

Table 1: Top 10 areas with the most improved download speeds

Rank Local Authority Median Download Speed [Average year on year increase] 1 Kingston Upon Hull, City Of 73% 2 Uttlesford 40% 3 Ceredigion 36% 4 Braintree 35% 4 Powys 35% 4 Orkney Islands 35% 7 Tewkesbury 34% 7 Aberdeen City 34% 9 Shetland Islands 33% 9 Maldon 33%

Source: Uswitch.com.

The UK local authority that has seen the most improved download speed since 2018 is the city of Hull. This local authority has seen a 73% improvement in download speeds, over 30% more than the second-highest-ranking region. Ultrafast broadband is now available to 99% of residents, while superfast broadband is available to 100% of residents.

Uttlesford, Essex has the second most improved download speed of the UK local authorities, with a 40% average year-on-year improvement. Uttlesford has the Superfast Essex broadband programme to thank for its speed improvements, with the installation providing some of the fastest broadband speeds in the district.

The UK’s local authority with the third most improved download speed is Ceredigion, Wales. The area has seen a 36% median year-on-year increase in download speeds, only just beating Braintree, Essex with a 35% increase.

Table 2: Top 10 areas with the most improved upload speeds

Rank Local Authority Median Upload Speed [Average year on year increase] 1 Kingston Upon Hull, City Of 233% 2 Middlesbrough 219% 2 Stockton-On-Tees 219% 2 Redcar and Cleveland 219% 5 Gateshead 204% 6 Birmingham 198% 6 Bristol, City Of 198% 8 North East Lincolnshire 197% 8 Conwy 197% 10 Cornwall 193%

Source: Uswitch.com The UK local authority with the most improved upload speed is also Hull, with a year-on-year average improvement of 233%. Ranking as the most improved for both download and upload speeds, Hull is easily the area with the most significant broadband improvement overall.



Three UK local authorities are tied for second place, each with a 219% year-on-year median upload speed increase. The regions ranking second include neighbouring locations Middlesborough, Stockton-On-Tees, and Redcar and Cleveland.

Table 3: Top 5 London boroughs with the most improved download speed

Rank Local Authority Median Download Speed [Average YoY change] 1 Tower Hamlets 63% 2 Southwark 49% 3 Westminster 43% 4 Hammersmith and Fulham 40% 5 Lewisham 27%

When looking at London boroughs alone, the area with the most improved download speed is Tower Hamlets, seeing a 63% average year-on-year increase. Despite this top ranking, Tower Hamlets is 4th on the list for its upload speed increase, at 195%.

Table 4: Top 5 London boroughs with the most improved upload speeds

Rank Authority Median Upload Speed [Average YoY change] 1 Westminster 226% 2 Islington 204% 3 Waltham Forest 198% 4 Tower Hamlets 195% 5 Hammersmith and Fulham 150%

The London borough with the most improved upload speeds is Westminster, with an incredible 226% average year-on-year increase in speeds.

Says Max Beckett, Broadband expert at Uswitch:

“As working from home and online learning remain essential for many of us, a reliable broadband connection is more crucial than ever. However, not all types of broadband are available across the country, and there are many factors that can determine your broadband’s speed and consistency.

“If you are unhappy with your broadband speed, you should consider running a speed test and comparing your internet speed to the average speed in your postcode area. It should highlight the potential broadband speeds available to you, and which providers you could switch to in order to access them.

“Alternatively, if you have a poor or inconsistent connection it’s important that you make sure everything is working on your end first. So it’s always best to contact your provider before anything else to see if something is wrong with your line.”

