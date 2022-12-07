Parkopedia powers new BMW in-vehicle parking payments

Share



A new BMW parking payments feature, which uses Parkopedia’s In-vehicle Payment Platform, is now available in Germany and Austria for BMW drivers with a BMW 7 and 8 operating system.

The service allows drivers to find and pay for parking from the comfort of their vehicle, via their infotainment systems or the My BMW App.

The function is activated overnight over-the-air, with no action required by the driver. Once the driver arrives at the chosen parking location, Parkopedia’s deeply integrated payment platform allows for interaction between payable locations and vehicle sensors, prompting the vehicle to automatically display the payment function and suggest the driver pay at applicable locations.

If the parking zone allows billing by the minute, the parking transaction automatically ends as soon as the driver leaves the parking location.

The BMW Parking Payments service offers Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities that allow the driver to log in with their BMW ConnectedDrive account or BMW ID and activate the Park Payments service only once. Payment methods can be entered and saved using the associated QR code displayed on the infotainment screen.

Parkopedia’s Single Sign-On (SSO) technology continually saves time for drivers, as it removes additional enforcement of authentication at the point of purchase as part of the movement towards frictionless mobility and delivering more convenience for the driver than ever before.

The collaboration between BMW and Parkopedia aims to create a streamlined parking experience for BMW drivers. Parkopedia’s deeply granular data and technology allows for the creation of accurate ‘geofences’, enabling automated payment requests or triggers for customers within a specified area or payment zone, without the need to provide location information.

Following the launch in Germany and Austria, there are plans to roll out the function in other countries in Europe from 2023. BMW has opted for a gradual rollout, as it will first collect customer feedback from Germany and Austria as part of continuous software improvements, before expanding to other European countries.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

