Nearly 2 in 3 motorists clueless about how much CO2 car emits, poll shows

A poll by Carwow, in conjunction with Karai by DriveKey, highlights the majority of motorists don’t know how much CO 2 their internal combustion engine-powered (ICE) car emits per year.

Carwow, the car buying and selling market place, in conjunction with Karai, the all-new carbon offsetting app, conducted the survey recently and received staggering results.

Polling over 22,000 motorists, Carwow asked users to answer the question: ‘can you guess how much CO 2 a car emits each year?’ with three possible answers to select.

Nearly two-thirds (58 per cent) of respondents didn’t know the answer, and subsequently guessed wrong; highlighting there’s work to do for motorists to understand, and be educated about, their ICE car’s environmental, real-world CO 2 impact.

While 42 per cent picked the correct answer – that the average ICE car emits 1,700 kg CO 2 per year – it still shows there’s room for improvement, and an app such as Karai to track their CO 2 down to the last kg for car owners and drivers, could be beneficial.

Launched in Spring this year (2022) the free-to-download (and use) Karai app tracks vehicle movements via real-world APIs, much like Google Maps software or other map apps like Waze.

Combining this data with accurate CO 2 output information from the vehicle’s registration plate – obtained via the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) – the app can then correlate that to real-world travel movements of that car to show a realistic CO 2 output.

Considering traffic for increased CO 2 output and steady long journeys on motorways being more efficient, the app provides, in real-time, the actual CO 2 emitted into the atmosphere via a specific car rather than an average statistic.

Says Calin Saftoiu, Chief Executive Officer of Drive Key Corporation:

“Since the survey [by Carwow] shows that nearly two-thirds of motorists are potentially unaware of their vehicle’s environmental impact, we hope this highlights how Karai can be used to better educate drivers about how much CO 2 they are emitting, and offer solutions of how to reduce that output or to offset.”

“Karai is as much of an educational tool for drivers, since it also provides a real-world driving score to show where motorists can drive more efficiently, as it is an app that can offset these CO 2 emissions via carbon credits.”

