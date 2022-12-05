MG and BP Pulse announce EV charging partnership

Share

MG Motor UK has announced an agreement with BP Pulse which aims to bring MG EV and plug-in hybrid drivers affordable and hi-tech charging solutions.

New MG EV owners will receive a discount when they order a BP Pulse homecharger. App-enabled BP Pulse homecharge units enable customers to charge reliably and conveniently at home, with the ability to precisely schedule charging times to take advantage of dynamic energy tariffs.

Customers can also receive the public sign-up offer for membership of the UK’s most utilised public charging network, BP Pulse, enabling them to benefit from the lowest tariffs plus a 1-month free subscription. That means drivers can access over 9,000 public charging points when on the road in the UK, including 3,000 rapid and ultra-fast charge points.

MG’s UK dealership network will be closely supported by BP Pulse with discounted rates and finance solutions available to fully-electrify their forecourts with the company’s charging technology, as well as free site surveys and in-depth training so that MG retailers can pass on expert charging know-how to owners.

Akira Kirton, CEO at BP Pulse UK, comments:

“We are proud to be supporting MG’s electric vehicle customers in the UK for their home charging needs, as well as enabling their dealers to charge vehicles conveniently at their sites. Drivers of MG electric vehicles also have access to the UK’s most utilised public charging network to charge on the go, including 3,000 rapid and ultra-fast charge points in the UK.”

Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor UK Commercial Director, adds:

“We’re dedicated to offering MG customers excellent value wherever and whenever we can, especially when it comes to purchasing and owning an EV. This agreement enables us to offer our customers a wide range of benefits whether they’re at home, on the road or visiting their MG dealer.”

