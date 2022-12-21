Fastned latest EV charging network to join Zap-Pay

Share



Growing electric vehicle (EV) charging network Fastned is the latest to go live on Zap-Pay, the EV charging payment system within mapping service Zap-Map.

Fastned – which has rapid and ultra-rapid charging devices at a growing number of locations in England and Scotland – is now fully up and running as part of the Zap-Pay partner network. It is the seventh charging network to come online with Zap-Pay, following Osprey, ESB Energy, char.gy, GeniePoint, Mer and MFG EV Power.

The completed integration means that around 4,000 charging devices across the UK are currently Zap-Pay enabled. As well as being able to search for charge points, plan longer journeys and share updates with other EV drivers, Zap-Map users can now pay for their EV charging on all seven networks up and down the UK.

Fastned is a rapidly growing European network aiming to give freedom to electric vehicle drivers and accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. The network currently consists of more than 60 charging devices in the UK, all of which are Zap-Pay enabled.

In July this year, Fastned installed 10 ultra-rapid chargers as part of Energy Superhub Oxford at Redbridge Park and Ride. Unlike any other UK charging hub, the site is directly connected to National Grid’s high-voltage transmission network via a four-mile underground cable, which can deliver 10 MW of power to quickly and simultaneously charge hundreds of EVs without putting additional strain on the local electricity network.

More recently, Fastned came joint first in Zap-Map’s annual public charging network satisfaction rankings, alongside fellow Zap-Pay partner MFG EV Power.

Elsewhere, Fastned’s comprehensive charging network covers the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and France. At present, Fastned chargers outside the UK are not yet available on Zap-Pay.

Says Alex Earl, Commercial Director at Zap-Map:



“Fastned is an important addition to the Zap-Pay partner network. As an expanding network with rapid and ultra-rapid chargers at well-placed locations, its distinctive charging points will make charging an EV that much easier for Zap-Map users.

“With usage of Zap-Pay already on the up, we’re only expecting to see this trend accelerate now that Fastned has also come online. So I’m delighted to see the Fastned network go live on Zap-Pay.”

Adds Tom Hurst, UK Country Manager at Fastned:



“We’re glad to be a Zap-Pay partner. At the heart of our mission to provide electric freedom and sustainable mobility is a desire to reduce the barriers to the uptake of EVs and to make driving easier. Zap-Pay’s smart payment solution will play an important role in that.”

All Fastned charging devices in the UK have been Zap-Pay enabled and are available to use on Zap-Map’s iOS and Android mobile apps.

