BetMGM NJ Expands Portfolio

Share



Every month, NJ gamblers accessing BetMGM will enjoy new titles from top providers. To wrap up 2022, the site has added a great selection of newly released slot titles as well as themed hockey games that can only be found at NJ casino BetMGM review. In November, the casinos partnered with Play’n GO. This provider is known to create stellar slot games that have innovative features.

As a result of the partnership, many of the new titles that have just been added to the BetMGM portfolio are Play’n Go selections. The addition of this software provider is part of Play’n GO’s US expansion.

Aside from slot titles from Play’n GO, BetMGM has added a total of 54 games to the portfolio, accessible online and with the BetMGM app. The table and card game section has been enhanced with new games and slot fans will find over 13 brand new titles featured.

Top New Slot Games

Since slots are a top choice for many NJ gamblers, BetMGM focuses on adding new titles. You can find amazing themed video slots, classic three-reel titles, and new jackpot games! If you are a fan of slots and want to play some of the hottest new titles, be sure to check out the offerings at BetMGM. These new slots are all available in a demo mode so you can see what features and payouts are available.

NHL Themed Games Now Available

The new NHL games that are featured at BetMGM provide players with some super opportunities to bet on roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and Dream Catcher. These four games are a result of an NHL partnership with BetMGM that was signed in April 2022. These exciting ice hockey games are just a few of the additions to the BetMGM portfolio. If you like to play card and table games, be sure to check out NHL Roulette, NHL Blackjack, and NHL Baccarat.

Many gamblers from New Jersey enjoy the standard online games, but the most realistic experience will come from live dealer games. BetMGM has enhanced the game portfolio by featuring these new NHL branded games. The casino has partnered with Evolution to deliver the best live dealer options available. The new games that have been added are from this company, all offering a 3D experience. Featuring a Go Live button, players can connect to a live version of any of these new games. With these options, they will see the game being played at a live ice arena and can wager in real-time.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

