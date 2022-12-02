Bath is UK’s number 1 city for ‘digital detox’, research finds

Share



Switching off from our screens is never easy when the temptation to constantly refresh social media feeds and scroll through endless news stories is there.

But where are the best locations in the UK to enjoy some time away from our devices?

Looking at factors including the number of spas, choice of walking trails and amount of local attractions, the life insurance team at Comparethemarket has revealed the top locations in the UK for a digital detox.

Bath named the best location in UK for digital detox

The historic city of Bath takes first place as the best city for a digital detox, with 504 attractions and 67 walking trails to explore. Norwich comes in second place with a total of 83 walking trails, whilst Cambridge, home to 428 attractions to choose from, comes in third.

According to the research into certain factors, the top ten places for a digital detox in the UK have been revealed as:

Rank Location 1 Bath 2 Norwich 3 Cambridge 4 Preston 5 St Albans 6 Chester 7 Salisbury 8 Worcester 9 Inverness 10 Dundee

Two Scottish locations feature in top ten

Coming in at ninth and tenth place overall, Inverness and Dundee are revealed to be the best cities in Scotland for enjoying a digital detox.

Located in the Highlands, Inverness which is home to just 79,000 residents has 298 nearby attractions and 50 walking trails to explore. Meanwhile, Dundee is home to 241 attractions and has 49 walking trails nearby.

Salisbury has access to the most walking trails out of the locations in the ranking

Whether you fancy stretching your legs through some scenic countryside or along a coastline, going for a walk is one of the best ways to switch off from screens and enjoy living in the moment. Coming in seventh place overall, Salisbury has the widest choice of walking trails (102), followed by Preston (98) and Norwich (83).

Alex Hasty, director at Comparethemarket adds:

“There’s undoubtedly a pressure to be ‘always on’ in today’s world but taking the time to switch off and reduce our screen time so that we can enjoy spending time with our loved ones, or simply taking a break for some alone time is one of the best ways to ensure we’re relaxing and recharging our batteries.”

