5 Famous Faces who have quit Twitter

The recent takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk has sparked controversy both on the platform and behind the scenes at the social media giant’s offices.

Musk’s decision to introduce an $8 (£6.57) subscription fee for Twitter’s blue tick verification coupled with lifting the bans of people previously suspended from the platform for breaching the guidelines – not to mention Twitter employees quitting the company en masse – has left many people, including celebrities, wondering if they can continue using the app.

With this in mind, together with the team at Business Name Generator, we have compiled a list of five famous faces who have already cut their ties with the social media platform.

1. Jim Carrey

The Ace Ventura actor is the latest high-profile celebrity to step away from Twitter. Carrey said goodbye to the social media platform by sharing a sample of his new animation project with friend, Jimmy Hayward.

The comedy actor’s Twitter account had been his only social media platform, meaning fans are left with no way to keep up with what Carrey is up to.

2. Gigi Hadid

The model and founder of clothing brand, Guest in Residence, dramatically ditched Twitter after more than a decade of using the app.

Hadid stated that since Musk’s takeover, the social media platform was “becoming more of a cesspool” and “not a place I want to be part of”.

Fortunately for fans of Hadid – 76.3 million fans to be exact – the model is still very active on Instagram, sharing her regular life updates.

3. Whoopi Goldberg

The Sister Act actress has been one of the most vocal celebrities to criticise Twitter recently, as she declared she was leaving the social media platform on an episode of The View.

Goldberg cited the return of “certain kinds of attitudes blocked and now they’re back on” as her reason for deactivating her account.

4. Jack White

Another famous face who was left furious about the return of previously banned accounts to the Twitter platform is rockstar Jack White.

The ‘Seven Nation Army’ singer declared his Twitter departure with an Instagram post that took specific aim at former US President, Donald Trump, who had been previously banned from using the platform.

White stated his belief that new Twitter owner, Elon Musk, was using the platform to “promote violent-inducing liars”.

5. Trent Reznor

Jack White is not the only musician to take a stand against new Twitter owner as Nine Inch Nails frontman, Trent Reznor, has announced that he will also quit the social media platform.

The rockstar-turned-producer revealed he was cutting his ties with Twitter in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying that he thought the social media site had “become such a toxic environment”.

