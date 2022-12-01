1 in 4 UK adults want a job in the tech sector

Share

According to research by international coding school, Le Wagon, four in ten people in the UK (41 percent) feel like they are on a “hamster’s wheel” when it comes to their job, with one in two (49 percent) dreaming of a “career pivot”.

Additionally, a whopping seven in ten people surveyed admit that they know several people who are unhappy in their careers or feel stuck in a rut. So, it’s no surprise that people in their thirties are the most likely to be planning a complete work make-over.

The technology sector proves to be a popular industry for those looking for a change with one in four admitting they would like to make the move into the technology sector but don’t have the skills to make the leap.

App developer (11 percent), video game designer (10 percent), web designer (10 percent) and VR/AI engineer (four percent) all feature in the nation’s dream tech-based jobs.

Says Andrew Moffat, General Manager at Le Wagon UK, which commissioned the research:

“Our research indicates just how many people are stuck in a career rut and want to try something new. Switching your career by learning new tech skills can often seem like a huge leap, but every day at Le Wagon we see people at all stages of their life transform their career opportunities in just 9 weeks.

“Tech skills, like being able to develop an app, offer greater earning potential and flexibility in terms of remote work when compared to more traditional roles. These skills also serve as a great foundation for becoming an entrepreneur.”

A third (29 percent) of the people polled would love to start an app-based business, with one in five (19 percent) saying they have a winning idea for a new application already in mind.

A third (30 percent) also agree that a career in tech would be rewarding and satisfying, with four in ten (38 percent) saying that it is becoming more and more desirable.

When it comes to starting a business, half (49 percent) admit that not having to answer to anyone is a motivation, while two-thirds (63 percent) are just looking for an enjoyable job that pays for their outgoings.

Four in ten (40 percent) confess they are not brave enough to make the jump into a completely different career. The biggest barriers are the fear of the unknown (60 percent), having to take a pay cut (43 percent) and getting your foot in the door (41 percent). A third (32 percent) admit that retraining puts them off.

Of those who have made the leap and changed their career, the advice is to have the confidence and courage in yourself (44 percent), don’t be afraid of doing something different (38 percent) and just be brave and go for it (36 percent). Remembering that life is too short to stay in a job you don’t like (41 percent) is also key.

