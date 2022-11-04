WhichEV hands Nissan LEAF ‘lifetime achievement award’

Share



WhichEV has awarded the Nissan LEAF a lifetime achievement award in recognition for its role in popularising electric vehicles.

When LEAF came to market more than a decade ago, it set the pace for the entire industry. Branching into electric vehicles was seen as a courageous strategy, but today, most vehicle manufacturers have introduced an electrified vehicle to their line-ups.

Says James Morris, Editor of WhichEV:

“The Nissan Leaf should be commended for all it has done for EVs over its 12 years (so far). It’s a true legend.”

LEAF was the first mass-market electric vehicle which launched in 2010. Since then, it has sold more than 605,000 cars globally and more than 56,000 in the UK. The LEAF is now in its third generation.

Adds Nic Thomas, Marketing Director, Nissan Motor (GB):

“The pioneer of mass-market EVs, LEAF represents so much to Nissan; not only does it mark the start of our electrification journey, but it is also a fantastic success story that remains incredibly popular for both new and used car buyers around the UK.

“Nissan continues to invest in electrification and the future of mobility. LEAF maintains an important position in our line up, but we are also incredibly excited by our new electrified technology in e-POWER and e-4ORCE as well as our newest fully electric model, ARIYA.

“Across Europe, we are targeting a 75% electrified sales mix by 2026 which indicates our ongoing commitment and focus on electric vehicles. We are proud to be at the forefront of electric mobility and this award highlights how significant LEAF’s role has been, not just to Nissan but the entire industry.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

