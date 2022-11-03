Virgin Media O2’s supercharged Volt service surpasses one million customers

Share

Virgin Media O2’s first joint product, Volt has surpassed one million customers just a year on from its launch.

The joint offering from Virgin Media O2 launched within months of the companies’ £31bn merger in 2021, with the aim of boosting services for its customers by combining Virgin Media’s ultrafast broadband with O2’s mobile network in one bundle.

This milestone means that around a fifth of Virgin Media O2’s broadband customers are already taking a Volt package.

Through Volt, customers can enjoy a broadband speed boost, double the mobile data and discounts on connected devices, as well as benefitting from its newly launched WiFi guarantee, the fastest of any major provider in the UK, claims the company.

Volt customers can also access exclusive rewards, perks and experiences from rewards service, Priority. Customers can take a range of Volt bundles which offer broadband speeds from 100Mpbs to 1Gbps, with boosted mobile data at no extra cost.

To mark the occasion, Virgin Media O2 teamed up with British singer, Olly Murs, to surprise a lucky Volt customer in Manchester (watch HERE) in Manchester with a years’ free service and an epic tech bundle including a new TV, games console and earphones so they can make the most of their Volt benefits.

Says Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2:

“We launched Volt within months of our merger as part of our commitment to supercharge connectivity across the UK and to disrupt the market to give consumers improved choice and a more affordable way to bundle the UK’s leading broadband and mobile services together.

“Reaching this milestone just a year after Volt launching demonstrates the momentum behind us and is testament to the quality of our offering and the real benefits available to our customers, which in the current climate have never been more valuable.”

