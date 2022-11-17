Tesco launches £79 IMO Mobile smartphone

Share



Chinese mobile phone company Verve Connect has launched its IMO Mobile brand in the UK, starting with a brand-new £80 smartphone.

Called the IMO Q5, the new addition offers ‘sleek design and amazing features’ at an affordable price without compromising on quality, claims the manufacturer.

The IMO Q5 Midnight Blue boasts a modern design alongside a wide range of features including 5MP front camera, and 13MP+0.3MP dual rear camera.

Users can access their favourite movies, play their favourite games, and stay connected to social media on the IMO Q5’s 5.5″ HD IPS screen. They can also download and use their favourite social and entertainment applications through the Android 12 Operating System.

With an 18:9 widescreen ratio, top-quality resolution and edge-to-edge display, there is no compromise on quality with this device, claims the company. It provides 16GB internal memory and 2GB RAM. This allows storage of all favourite applications, photographs, and videos in one place, with easy access whenever required.

Users can make the most of these outstanding features with a 2500mAh battery offering up to 12 hours talk time. Face Unlock ensures that information is contained securely.

Says Chris Edwards, Chief Commercial Officer from IMO:

“Our time-tested reliability has ensured a long-term partnership with Tesco Mobile, and we are very pleased to introduce another great smartphone to the market. Our mission to bring affordable and quality devices to the market continues and we believe IMO Q5 will bring fantastic experiences to our consumers.”

The IMO Q5 is now available from Tesco Mobile and Tesco both in-store and online, pay monthly and PAYG, with PAYG at £79.99.

For information on IMO’s mobile devices, please visit: https://imomobile.co.uk

Product Specifications:

IMO Q5

Network: 4G

OS: Android 12

Display: 5.5” HD IPS

Camera: Dual rear camera (13MP + 0.3MP)

Security: IMO Face Unlock

Chipset & CPU: SC9832E, Quad-core 1.4GHz

Memory: 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM / MicroSD slot (up to 128GB)

Battery: 2500 mAh

Other features: Wi-Fi, MP3, Bluetooth, FM Radio

