Tech Digest daily roundup: FTX owes 50 largest creditors nearly $3.1 billion

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX owes its 50 largest creditors almost $3.1bn (£2.6bn), according to a court filing. The embattled firm, which filed for bankruptcy in the US last week, says it owes about $1.45bn to its top 10 creditors, but has not named any. The collapse of the world’s second largest crypto exchange shook confidence in the already troubled cryptocurrency market. It also led to exchange boss Sam Bankman-Fried to step down. FTX’s previous bankruptcy filings revealed more than one million people and businesses could be owed money following its collapse. BBC

Kanye West has returned to Twitter with the Hebrew word “shalom” after his account was previously blocked for antisemitic posts. He posted the word – often translated as “peace” but also used as a greeting or farewell – with a smiling emoji on Sunday evening. A few hours before, he tweeted: “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked” – with new Twitter owner Elon Musk replying: “Don’t kill what ye hate. Save what ye love”. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted in October after he posted he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”. Sky News

As the troubled social media platform Twitter rolled out a paid verification system and laid off thousands of content moderators, health misinformation accounts on the social network began pushing their messages to a wider audience than ever. Under Elon Musk’s new direction for Twitter, several anti-vaccine accounts with tens of thousands of followers are now verified by paying $7.99 a month for Twitter Blue. Social media sites have long struggled with misleading information and content moderation. Guardian

Stock trading app operators have been warned to review their design features, including those with game-like elements, amid concerns they could encourage people to trade more frequently or take on more risk. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said there could be a risk of app features prompting consumers to take actions against their own interests and it raised concerns about features potentially contributing to “gambling-like behaviour”. Features include sending frequent notifications with the latest market news and providing consumers with in-app points, badges and celebratory messages for making trades, the regulator said. Yahoo!

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers have set their sights on winning over European drivers and large corporate customers with more affordable cars that come with top safety ratings and lots of high-tech features. In the last few months, several Chinese EVs have received five-star European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) ratings – an achievement that requires loading vehicles with active and passive safety features that go well beyond legal requirements. More are coming. “All Chinese EV makers want to achieve Euro NCAP five-star ratings in order to be more competitive in the European market,” said Brian Gu, president of Chinese EV maker Xpeng. LSE

The German car industry’s bid to take the electric-vehicle crown from Tesla veered off course this week with stumbles for Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz. VW plans to delay its key Trinity flagship EV project by at least two years after software fumbles, according to a person familiar with the situation, calling into question its ambitious 52 billion-euro ($54 billion) EV rollout touted as the industry’s biggest. Also, Mercedes cut prices on its flagship EQS EV in China by about $33,000 after misjudging the market. The developments are a red flag for the industry that is pouring unprecedented funds into the transition with ambitious timelines. Automotive News Europe

