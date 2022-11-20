Tech Digest daily roundup: Donald Trump is back on Twitter

Share



Donald Trump is back on Twitter after an online poll voted for his return. The platform’s new owner Elon Musk had announced on Saturday evening that, following the vote, the former president would be reinstated, almost two years after he was removed following the 6 January US Capitol riots. On hearing the news, the former US president had originally said he had no interest in re-joining but later on Saturday a blue-tick verified account calling itself “@RealDonald Trump, 45th President of the United States of America” appeared and the words “He’s Back” was trending in the US. Sky News

Man could be living on the Moon before the end of the decade, a leading NASA official has said following the successful launch of the Artemis rocket. After a series of failed launch attempts earlier in the year, Artemis 1 took off on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.The Artemis rocket is carrying the Orion lunar spacecraft which is manned with a manikin – a model of the human body used to measure the impacts of the flight on the body. Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Howard Hu, the Orion programme manager, spoke of the goal to create habitats on the Moon by the end of the decade. Evening Standard

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit. The sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors but far tougher than the leniency her legal team sought for the mother of a year-old son with another child on the way. AP News

An updated version of Google Maps for Android and iPhone is rolling out with several new features, such as the option to search for electric vehicle stations with fast chargers and an augmented reality feature that overlays more information about local points of interest on top of the real world around you. If you drive an EV, you’ll be able to filter charging stations to find the most time-efficient option. So, if you search for a “charging station” in Google Maps, for example, a new option appears that allows you to filter out to show only “fast charge” stations that are compatible with the plug your car uses. CNBC

Few events embody the glamour of television more than ITV’s Palooza, which took over the South Bank on Tuesday night. As the red carpet was rolled out at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the great and the good of adland rubbed shoulders with Love Island stars. But for ITV bosses, the glitzy evening was the final hurdle in a busy day promoting ITVX, the broadcaster’s new streaming service. The platform, inspired by US streaming rival Peacock, is the culmination of 18 months’ work which ITV hopes will attract bigger audiences and more generous advertising spend. Telegraph

Activision Blizzard and Riot Games at one point told Google they might launch their own mobile app stores, according to new documents filed in Epic’s antitrust lawsuit against the search giant. The details came to light as part of allegations about major deals signed with the two companies. Google allegedly agreed to pay Activision about $360 million over three years and Riot about $30 million for a one-year deal. In one document, Google exec Karen Aviram Beatty is reporting back from a conversation with Activision Blizzard’s now-CFO Armin Zerza one month before the two companies signed the huge deal. The Verge

