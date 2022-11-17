Stellantis buys autonomous driving company aiMotive

Share



Stellantis which owns multiple car brands, including Vauxhall, Fiat and Peugeot, has announced it has entered into an agreement to buy aiMotive, developer of artificial intelligence and autonomous driving software.

It’s hoped that this acquisition will enhance Stellantis’ artificial intelligence and autonomous driving core technology, expand its global talent pool, and boost the mid-term development of the all-new STLA AutoDrive platform.

“Acquiring aiMotive’s world-class artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technology is an important contribution to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company,” said Yves Bonnefont, Stellantis Chief Software Officer. “aiMotive’s class-leading expertise and startup spirit will accelerate our journey to deliver our Dare Forward 2030 goals.”

aiMotive’s technology product portfolio is focused on four key areas within artificial intelligence and autonomous driving:

aiDrive: Embedded software stack for autonomous driving

aiData: Artificial intelligence operations and data tooling

aiWare: Expertise and intellectual property for silicon microchips

aiSim: Software simulation for development of autonomous driving

Stellantis’ software teams are already developing the three all-new technology platforms (STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, STLA AutoDrive) that will be deployed at scale across the four all-new STLA vehicle platforms (STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, STLA Frame), starting in 2024.

The software strategy, as announced during Stellantis’ Software Day in December 2021, is expected to generate approximately €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by the end of the decade, as part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan bold objectives, backed by more than a €30 billion investment in electrification and software.

aiMotive is based in Budapest, Hungary, with offices in Germany, the United States and Japan, with over 200 highly skilled employees worldwide, including engineers with advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving expertise. aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of Stellantis, maintaining its operational independence and startup culture.

Founder László Kishonti will remain as CEO. It will continue selling three areas of its current technology product portfolio, including aiData, aiSim and aiWare, to other partners.

