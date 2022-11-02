Solid-state EV batteries ‘still a decade from mass production’, claims StoreDot

Share



StoreDot, a developer of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles, has stated that mass-produced solid-state batteries are still at least a decade from mass production and that car manufacturers should be considering interim technologies such as semi-solid batteries.

Solid-state batteries promise cost-effective fast and safe charging batteries, with high energy densities. However, they remain a work in progress, and still face significant challenges before they can be manufactured at scale.

A solid-state battery uses solid electrodes instead of the liquid or polymer gel electrolytes found in current technologies such as lithium-ion or lithium polymer batteries.

Says Dr Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO:

“It’s crucial that leading battery developers like StoreDot give global automotive manufacturers a realistic and hype-free roadmap for the introduction of extreme fast-charging battery technologies.

“Right now, despite some of the bullish claims by our rivals, all-solid-state batteries are still at least 10 years away. They are certainly no silver bullet for any vehicle maker currently developing fast-charging electric vehicle architectures.

“We believe a more practical step is the introduction of semi-solid-state batteries which we are targeting for mass production by 2028. These will be advanced, safe, high-performing cells that can achieve 100 miles of charge in just three minutes. They have the additional benefit of requiring a simpler and less challenging manufacturing process than all-solid-state technologies.”

In March this year StoreDot revealed its ‘100inX’ strategic technology roadmap. This features 100in5, 100in3 and 100in2 of miles per minute of charging – three generations of StoreDot technologies of silicon-dominant XFC, semi solid state and all solid state.

