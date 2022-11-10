Skoda launches Pay to Park service across Europe

Share



The new Skoda Connect Pay to Park service now makes parking easier in several European countries.

Using the MySkoda app or the car’s infotainment system, it’s possible to display parking options, view the fees and pay for parking remotely.

After a pilot phase in Switzerland, the service is now also available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany and Norway. Skoda and Parkopedia are continuing to expand the service, with more countries coming soon.

This will include a further eight countries – France, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden – before Skoda rolls out the service in other European markets in 2023.

Martin Jahn, Skoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, says:

“Thanks to the new Skoda Connect feature Pay to Park, our customers can now find available parking spaces across Europe even faster and pay conveniently online using our MySkoda App or the infotainment system.”

Customers can use the service via the MySkoda App on their smartphone or the current Amundsen and Columbus infotainment systems. The in-car app is now available for the FABIA, KAMIQ, SCALA, OCTAVIA, KAROQ, SUPERB and KODIAQ models.

To use Pay to Park, customers must have an active SkodaConnect account and have remote vehicle access enabled. Once the payment data is collected in the MySkoda App and the service is activated, it can also be accessed instantly via the infotainment system, and Skoda drivers can see which parking spaces they can pay for online.

When they reach a parking location, the driver can select the parking time and extend it using the app if necessary. Payment is made online after the parking session has ended.

