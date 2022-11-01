Online furniture retailer Made.com moves closer to administration

The move gives the company 10 days of breathing space to find new backers or sell all or part of the business, a company source told the BBC.

Says Lisa Webb, Which? Consumer Rights Expert:

“This news about Made.com will understandably be concerning to customers who have orders pending or are looking to return an item.

“When a company is in administration, it may not accept the return of items. Many customers may find themselves in a situation where items have not been delivered. It is always worth trying to claim for a refund in this situation, but customers should know it is not guaranteed. The cost of repairs for faulty items could still be claimed if they came with a warranty.

“If you’ve bought something on your credit card costing more than £100, the card provider is jointly responsible for any breaches of contract. You can claim under Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act if the item is faulty or not delivered. If you paid for goods that cost less than £100 on a credit or debit card, you may be able to claim under chargeback.”