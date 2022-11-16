MrBeast overtakes PewdiePie as most-subscribed YouTube creator

But the philanthropy of MrBeast gained him his 112 millionth subscriber this month. Although YouTube does not show the exact numbers, that pushed him above PewDiePie’s 111 million.

Despite a history of public admonishments from both YouTube and the media over the use of racist language and antisemitic jokes, PewDiePie was also the most subscribed channel on YouTube until 2018, when Bollywood production behemoth T-Series surpassed him.

Donaldson and Kjellberg have been contemporaries and friends for several years. In 2018, Donaldson poured thousands of dollars into a marketing blitz in support of the “subscribe to Pewdiepie” campaign, a highly publicized run off between Kjellberg and T-Series for the title of top-subscribed channel on YouTube.