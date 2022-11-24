Hyundai IONIQ5 named New Car of the Year

Share



The Hyundai IONIQ 5 has added another honour to its trophy cabinet by being named New Car of the Year at the 2022 Motor Trader Industry Awards.

Now in their 32nd year, the awards are held annually to celebrate excellence in the UK motor industry.

Motor Trader’s independent judging panel of industry experts hailed the victory as richly deserved. A spokesperson said: “The IONIQ 5 blazes an EV trail right up there with the best of the volume carmakers and is stealing sales from premium players too. At the IONIQ 5’s heart is a bespoke new EV platform which allows for cabin-maximising proportions. This large hatchback drives well and has an airy cabin and electric range in excess of 300 miles for the 77kWh 2WD version.”

Since its introduction in February 2021, the IONIQ 5 has won widespread acclaim. Built on Hyundai’s dedicated E-GMP battery electric vehicle platform, it has the potential for 0-62mph in as little as five seconds, fast charging capability and a range of up to 315 miles on a single charge. Among the array of accolades it has picked up are World Car of the Year 2022, World Electric Vehicle of the Year 2022, World Car Design of the Year 2022, UK Car of the Year, German Car of the Year and Auto Express Car of the Year.

A series of enhancements have made the 2023 model year IONIQ 5 even more appealing, claims the manufacturer. The introduction of a 77kWH battery pack has seen the potential range extend to up to 315 miles (on the WLTP cycle), and power increase to 325PS – an 11PS rise over the previous 72.6 kWh battery. A new battery heating and conditioning feature is also now standard across the range to enable more consistent charging, while handling and ride comfort have been upgraded thanks to the addition of smart frequency dampers to improve the response of the front and rear suspension.

Says Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK:

“The IONIQ 5 has been setting benchmarks for both design and real-world electric vehicle usability since its launch, and we are absolutely delighted that the experts at Motor Trader are the latest to recognise its appeal by naming it their New Car of the Year 2022. It truly has been a game changer – and the really exciting thing is that it merely marks the beginning of a new era of premium, innovative, zero-emissions cars from Hyundai.”

