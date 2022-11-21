How to save money on your gadgets in tough times

Share



You can save much-needed cash ahead of Christmas by buying refurbished instead of new. Tech Digest reports…

First the bad news. Times are tough and, as we head towards the festive season, they certainly aren’t going to get any easier. Inflation continues to rise (it’s now at 11.1% in the UK) and wages – both in the private and public sector – simply aren’t keeping up with prices. As a result, living costs are rising as living standards continue to fall.

According to Retail Gazette, UK shoppers are expected to spend £4.4 billion less on essentials ahead of Christmas – a 22% drop on the previous year – as the rising cost of living cuts into their spare cash. Many are deciding to wrap up their shopping early ahead of December, partly to avoid any supply disruptions, but also to cut down on costs to help survive the winter.

Buying refurbished

But it’s not all bad news. There is some good news too. For example, it is possible to save a considerable amount of money by buying refurbished, rather than buying brand new products.

You don’t even have to shop during Black Friday 2022 or Cyber Monday sales if you don’t want to. One retailer that promises deals between 30% and 70% off the cost of buying new all year round is Back Market. It specialises in selling a wide range of refurbished gadgets, including laptops, smart watches (such as the Apple Watch), Airpods and of course smartphones.

All are available in various grades of external condition, including fair, good and excellent to suit your budget. But no matter what condition you choose, you can be sure that your phone will perform like new as Back Market puts all their refurbished tech through a high-quality standard screening process.

This Black Friday week you can also expect to find even further price reductions on all your favourite gadgets, including special iPhone 13 Black Friday deals . Back Market has a huge selection to offer which will make a great present for a loved one or simply a treat for yourself ahead of the festive season.

For example, this Black Friday you can expect to save hundreds of pounds on the iPhone 13 Pro which currently has a minimum retail price of £749, even for a basic specification model. Included are models such as the unlocked 128GB iPhone Pro in graphite, reduced in price from £949 to £680 and with a 12 months warranty as standard.

Helping the planet

Nor is saving money the only advantage of buying refurbished this Christmas. Last year’s collective worldwide electronic and electrical equipment (WEEE) waste totalled an estimated 57.4 million tonnes – greater than the entire weight of the Great Wall of China, Earth’s heaviest artificial object!

So by buying refurbished not only will you be saving some much-needed cash in time for Christmas, but you’ll also be helping to save the planet. It’s a win-win!

